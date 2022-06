Edythe M. “Peg” Cwienk, 91, of Bart Twp., entered into rest on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ida (Paulus) MacMoran. She was the wife of the late William H. Smith and the late Frank Cwienk, Jr.

QUARRYVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO