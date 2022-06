Shirley A. Muellen, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was the loving wife of Peter Muellen, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Southern Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Reed and Edith (Hershour) Matt. She was also the step-daughter of Anita C. Reed and Lewis J. Matt.

