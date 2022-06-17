Grapevine Center celebrates recovery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

