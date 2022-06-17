ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Grapevine Center celebrates recovery

By Steve Ferris, Eagle Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grapevine Center in Butler gave the people it serves their annual day off from treatment and goal achievement meetings on Thursday. Food, music and games took the place of the center’s usual programming at the 12th annual Recovery Fest. “Why don’t we give them a day of...

Efforts started to help Ukrainian families in Cranberry Twp.

When it comes to helping those in need, Butler County residents have proven their generosity again and again by donating amounts large and small straight from the heart. Those in the county have also have watched their TV screens in horror as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the peaceful country of Ukraine has resulted in attacks on residential areas, bombings of schools and hospitals, and atrocities committed by soldiers on innocent victims.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wphealthcarenews.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on New UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC has broken ground on the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania. The new $1.5 billion, 17-story UPMC Presbyterian, to be completed in 2026, will be home to 636 private patient rooms and premier people-focused clinical facilities where UPMC clinical teams and physician-scientists will deliver nationally renowned specialty care that includes transplant, cardiology and cardiac surgery, and neurology and neurosurgery. The existing UPMC Presbyterian was built more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family preserves history of Bethel Park’s Coverdale neighborhood

You’ve heard about all the owners of old homes and hostelries making the claim: George Washington slept here. Bethel Park resident Collin McCormick has a similar story, and a far more confirmable one, involving 13-year National Basketball Association player Armen Gilliam (1964-2011). “He lived in the same house I...
BETHEL PARK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelie-Harmony Farmer’s Market gathers local businesses together

ZELIENOPLE -- Despite the rain, local businesses still filled the parking lot at the Zelienople Community Park on Monday afternoon for the weekly Zelienople-Harmony Farmers’ Market. The event, which runs Mondays 3:30-7 p.m. until October, brings farmers and shops from Butler County and nearby counties together to sell fresh...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier family fights to save life of Great Pyrenees pup

When Josi Bennett lost both of her legs in a car crash 24 years ago and spent months in the hospital recuperating, the best part of her stay was Blizzard, a Great Pyrenees therapy dog. More than two decades later, when she saw Great Pyrenees puppies for sale on Facebook,...
LIGONIER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople considers 2 grant applications

Zelienople officials will seek state funds for two projects aimed at improving safety and beautifying the borough. During a borough council meeting Monday, manager Don Pepe sought discussion over whether the borough should apply for one grant to make pedestrian safety improvements and a vote on applying for another grant for Zelienople’s Main Street revitalization project.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Photography studio set to open in Cranberry

Specializing in full-service photography, Captivating Imagery is hosting the grand opening of its studio in Cranberry Township from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28. Owner Kate Miller, who has been in business for 14 years, said she will finally be able to expand the capabilities of her business through a storefront that will offer consultations and studio sessions.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's new party venue hopes to 'bring some culture'

Flamingo selfie walls and California-style lounge rooms aren’t commonplace in downtown Latrobe. That’s exactly why Emily Pasqualino included them in her new party venue. Pasqualino wants to “bring something different” with The Paper Heart Social Goods and Event Studios, a Ligonier Street business that serves as a venue space, shop and Airbnb.
LATROBE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sheds vary in size, functions

A backyard shed used to mean a metal box purchased from department store. It would hold a lawnmower and gas cans for a decade or so until it began rust, the first marker on the road to the structure becoming an eyesore. That’s not the case anymore, according to Cody...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Patrons raise their glasses at Mars Brewfest

MARS — Pittsburgh Street and Grand Avenue were shut down for what some would call the “out of this world” experience of the 7th Mars Brewfest. Attendees mingled among music and laughter, glasses in their hands that came with their ticket. The event serves as a fundraiser...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Scheduled AR-15 training class leads to protest in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s.  The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians.  "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said.  For about an hour,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

