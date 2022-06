TAMPA -- Moritz Seider is looking forward to the offseason break that will help him digest being named the winner of the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings defenseman had 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 82 games this season and led rookies in assists, power-play points (21) and time on ice per game (23:02).

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO