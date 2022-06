Come join the YMCA of Catawba Valley this week for a fun and delicious cooking class! The YMCA is bringing their Mobile Kitchen to the Ridgeview Branch Library on Thursday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. to use seasonal vegetables to make pasta primavera. This program is for participants aged 16 and up. Registration is required. Visit our online calendar to register: https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

