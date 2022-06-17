ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third American, a Marine veteran, reported missing after fighting in Ukraine

By Niamh Cavanagh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — A third U.S. veteran has been reported missing while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday. According to CNN, former U.S. Marine Grady Kurpasi disappeared in recent months after traveling to Ukraine. The last time Kurpasi’s wife, Heeson Kim, and friends had heard from the...

