Anita Riley

Tim Wilkins, 71, of Zanesville, died peacefully in the hilltop home he built and shared with his loving wife, Sherry for 47 years at 12:27 A.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born April 24, 1951, in Zanesville, a son of the late Galen D. and Ellen Thompson Wilkins. He attended Washington Township Baptist Church, enjoyed playing pickleball,Tennis and Golf. Tim had a hole in one (184 Yards) at the Jaycee Golf Course in 1986 and worked for Auto Zone Distribution Center as an inventory controller. Tim loved going on vacation, traveling and especially loved his daughter and grandchildren.
