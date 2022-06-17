ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Anita Riley

By Ross-Frash
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Riley 57 of Zanesville Oh, passed away Wednesday June 15th 2022 at her home. She was born February 15th 1965 in Zanesville Ohio, the daughter of the late Gary Lee Henry and Mary Evelyn Russell. Anita was a devoted Christian and a Methodist by faith, she was a...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Marilyn June Williams

Marilyn June Williams, 84, of Zanesville, died at 2:35 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 13, 1937, in New Concord, a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Violet Agnes (Hennen) Best. She started working for Dr. Isaac Curtis, then First National Bank, and retired from the office of Dr. Martin Curtis and Dr. Larry Towning, DDS. She was a member of New Concord United Methodist Church, loved all types of music, and family gatherings.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paul T. Willey Jr.

Paul T. Willey Jr., 40 of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2022, while at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. Paul was born in Cambridge on May 30, 1982. He is the son of Paul T. Willey Sr., and the late Barbara (Carpenter) Willey. Paul loved spending time with his family, and was a very sweet and funny person.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Joyce Elizabeth Harrier

Joyce Elizabeth Harrier, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Joyce was born September 4, 1949 to the late Harry J. and Juanita I. (Shumate) Matheney. In addition to her parents, Joyce is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Harrier; sister, Susie Orr; and brother, Patrick Matheney.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Tim Wilkins

Tim Wilkins, 71, of Zanesville, died peacefully in the hilltop home he built and shared with his loving wife, Sherry for 47 years at 12:27 A.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born April 24, 1951, in Zanesville, a son of the late Galen D. and Ellen Thompson Wilkins. He attended Washington Township Baptist Church, enjoyed playing pickleball,Tennis and Golf. Tim had a hole in one (184 Yards) at the Jaycee Golf Course in 1986 and worked for Auto Zone Distribution Center as an inventory controller. Tim loved going on vacation, traveling and especially loved his daughter and grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Eleanor M. Riehl

Eleanor May Riehl was 98 1/2 when she went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 19, 1923, to Cecil and Grace Brownfield. Eleanor graduated from Zanesville High School in 1942. She was a member of many organizations and churches throughout her lifetime. Her first job was an Elevator Operator at a local bank. She had several jobs in between and retired from Owens Illinois Brockway Glass in 1986. Eleanor was an extraordinary and determined woman. She worked very hard, scrimped and saved her whole life and paid cash for everything. Eleanor never had a credit card or a loan. She kept her beauty, style, grace and poise and always looked 30 years younger than she was. She lived a good clean life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara Jean Welker

Barbara Jean Welker, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully June 19th, 2022 at the age of 92. No one was surprised that she lived to that age except perhaps, Barb herself. Barb lived her whole life in Zanesville, OH and was known for her witty nature and love of family. Barb...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sarah D. Wilkins

Sarah D. Wilkins, 100, of Zanesville, died at 10:45 P.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born July 4, 1921 in Blue Rock, a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Nellie May Gillogly Harper. She was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. Sarah started working at a young age on a farm doing inside and outside work. She enjoyed children of all ages and babysit often. Sarah loved to send cards for people’s birthdays, enjoyed gardening but especially enjoyed going to grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary Virginia “Gini” Moore

Mary Virginia “Gini” Moore, 84 of Zanesville, died 7:19 PM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Morrison House following a brief illness. She was born Thursday, November 18, 1937, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of Max Tiff and Virginia (Blackford) Tiff. Gini was employed with Buckeye Supply retiring following...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Grammy Nominated Musician Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is committed to promoting literacy throughout the county and understands fun activities and encouragement can provide tremendous incentive. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw talks about one of the fun events that coincide with the Summer Reading Program. “We have some...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Midwest Repertory Ballet Holds Summer Soiree

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Summertime brings many opportunities to Muskingum County children to experience fine arts and culture through one-week minicamps that teach the fundamentals. One such camp teaches the fundamentals of ballet at the Movement on Main studio through the week, then offers a public showing at the Secrest...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

North Terrace Church ‘Made For This’ Registration Deadline Approaching

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Summertime in Muskingum County offers youth a break from the institutional routine and plenty of chances to learn different skill sets and gain additional aspects. North Terrace Church of Christ Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator Stephanie Hill along with Kids Intern Madison Johnson talked about a summer youth program their church is offering and how kids can benefit by attending.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Butters will Melt Your Heart

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- You may recognize this week’s dog of the week because you’ve seen him before. In March, we introduced you to a pet that will be sure to melt your heart. Butters has visited many people in his time at the Muskingum County K9 and Adoption...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Owens Brockway Labor Contract Negotiated

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The employees of Owens Brockway can rest a little easier as the company negotiated a three-year contract with the union to secure wages and benefits. United SteelWorkers Local 105M President Jordan Wilkes said it was one of the best collective bargaining agreements the employees have ever received and is happy to keep financial stability within the community.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Wraps Up its Final Day of Festivities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sunday was the final day of the Zane’s Trace Commemoration festivities, marking the end of the community-wide celebration. This past weekend, Zanesville gathered in the Putnam Historic District to celebrate the return of the Zane’s Trace Commemoration and Zanesville’s 225th birthday. Citizens could...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

United Way Provides Funding to Assist Students

United Way is investing $12,180 to provide a minimum of 24 students with an emergency grant, so they can continue their education. This program gives grants in amounts up to $500 to students who face unexpected hardships that may prevent their education, such as transportation costs, medical bills, unexpected childcare, eviction, and other documented needs. It is sponsored by the United Way and Zane State College Foundation.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MVHC-Cambridge forms Partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Two pediatric physicians familiar with the Cambridge area have joined the Nationwide Children’s Hospital team of physicians to provide pediatric services in partnership with the MVHC in Cambridge. Doctors Suresh Thakker and Ellen Kumler previously practiced at Superior Med Pediatrics in Cambridge. They joined the MVHC’s two other pediatric...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal pedestrian accident in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. It happened just before 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police said an elderly female was crossing the street in the area of W. Church Street and N. 29th Street when she was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on W. Church Street.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Governor announces new pilot program to improve transportation services in rural counties

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: PM Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Hot & Humid. High 92°. TONIGHT: Early Showers/Storms. Not as Warm. Low 63°. A hot and humid mid-week across SE Ohio, as highs climb into the lower 90s early this afternoon. Heat Index Values will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s early this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

