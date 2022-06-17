Anita Riley

Eleanor May Riehl was 98 1/2 when she went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 19, 1923, to Cecil and Grace Brownfield. Eleanor graduated from Zanesville High School in 1942. She was a member of many organizations and churches throughout her lifetime. Her first job was an Elevator Operator at a local bank. She had several jobs in between and retired from Owens Illinois Brockway Glass in 1986. Eleanor was an extraordinary and determined woman. She worked very hard, scrimped and saved her whole life and paid cash for everything. Eleanor never had a credit card or a loan. She kept her beauty, style, grace and poise and always looked 30 years younger than she was. She lived a good clean life.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO