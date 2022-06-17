ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell and adidas Originals Cover the Hu NMD in Animal Print

By Pauline De Leon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultihyphenate Pharrell Williams continues to push the envelope with his ongoing adidas partnership through a newly revealed Hu NMD silhouette. The collaborative sneaker dons...

Hypebae

Stussy x Nike Give the Air Max 2015 the "Fossil" Treatment

Stussy and Nike have come together once again to rework a classic silhouette from the Swoosh’s archives. Reimagining the Air Max 2015, the duo has given the sneaker the “Fossil” treatment, reminiscent of their 2020 Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collaboration. The upcoming design features an upper crafted from hemp-like mesh material and an inverted black Swoosh near the heel. Meanwhile, Stussy branding can be found on the threaded eyelets and tongue tabs. Elsewhere, the panels boast a wavy woven look and the insoles and outsoles sport co-branded elements. The matte-cream Air unit midsoles and black outsoles round off the footwear style.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Aya Muse Unveils Resort 2023 Lookbook Starring Elsa Hosk

Aya Muse, the slow-fashion brand pushing for a sustainable future, has unveiled its Resort 2023 collection in a lookbook starring Elsa Hosk. Taking inspiration from the relationship between bees and nature, designer Tina Rodiou created garments symbolizing the cohesion and beauty of life. The interconnectedness, energy and collaboration of bees are translated into ready-to-wear pieces ranging from dresses and suits to tops and skirts, which are all made using recycled wool and polyester.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here's a Closer Look at Harry Styles x Gucci's "HA HA HA" Collection

Shortly after the announcement of Harry Styles‘ collaboration with Alessandro Michele and Gucci, we’ve now received a closer look at the “HA HA HA” collection. As unveiled earlier, the team-up is a celebration of Styles and Michele’s longstanding friendship and creative relationship. The range takes the first letter of each artist’s name, while also referencing text messages shared between the two.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Our Legacy Delivers Technical, Minimalist Looks in SS23 "Luft" Collection

Our Legacy landed in Milan for the first time to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Fashion Week Men’s. The Swedish brand’s latest range is dubbed “Luft,” which is Swedish for “air.” As suggested, the collection takes inspiration from the elements of air with minimalist, breezy styles contrasted with heavier garments such as leather biker jackets. Keeping to a simple palette of black and white, creative director Cristopher Nying plays around with silhouettes and materials, using a soft silk fabric to craft jumpers while pairing knit sweaters with a knee-length skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Prada Elevates Everyday Essentials in Its SS23 Menswear Collection

For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have decided to emphasize the power of choice while highlighting the expression of curated processes. Presenting their new collection — titled “Prada Choices” — at Milan Fashion Week, the designers have combined the house’s sophisticated aesthetic with Simons’ youthful aura. Everyday essentials like suits, overcoats, sweaters, shirts, denim and leather take over the line. Despite the simplicity of these pieces, the silhouettes have been reimagined through context. Leather shorts are seen paired with patterned tops crafted from cotton, while knee-length four-button coats arrived in leather, gingham and off-white iterations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike Dips the Dunk Low in "Prism Pink"

Another pink iteration of Nike‘s Dunk Low is set to drop this month. Dressed in “Prism Pink,” the upcoming silhouette comes in a monochromatic design from heel to toe. Apart from the upper’s leather material, the toe box and quarter sport a textured look, which features a shinier finish when it catches the light. The baby pink stitching and sole unit round off the tonal footwear style.
APPAREL
Hypebae

NOAH x adidas Originals Reunite for SS22 Collaboration

NOAH and adidas Originals are set to deliver their final collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2022 season, following their longstanding partnership featuring the Vintage Runner and the Rod Laver Super. The finale of the collaboration features a range of cozy essentials, including a white knit pullover sweater, pinstripe track pants and...
Hypebae

G-Dragon Offers Close-Up Shots of PEACEMINUSONE x Nike's Floral Air Force 1

G-Dragon has dug into his archives and shared close-up shots of the 2019 floral PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1. The K-pop star took to Instagram to post two images of the silhouette, which features the model in a mint green colorway with an all-over floral print. Elsewhere, the stitching comes in a darker shade of green for added contrast, while the leather lace dubraes and tongues boast the PEACEMINUSONE logo. Rounding off the footwear style are the white laces and mint green midsoles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
