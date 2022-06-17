Pharrell and adidas Originals Cover the Hu NMD in Animal Print

For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have decided to emphasize the power of choice while highlighting the expression of curated processes. Presenting their new collection — titled “Prada Choices” — at Milan Fashion Week, the designers have combined the house’s sophisticated aesthetic with Simons’ youthful aura. Everyday essentials like suits, overcoats, sweaters, shirts, denim and leather take over the line. Despite the simplicity of these pieces, the silhouettes have been reimagined through context. Leather shorts are seen paired with patterned tops crafted from cotton, while knee-length four-button coats arrived in leather, gingham and off-white iterations.
