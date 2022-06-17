Pharrell and adidas Originals Cover the Hu NMD in Animal Print

Stussy and Nike have come together once again to rework a classic silhouette from the Swoosh’s archives. Reimagining the Air Max 2015, the duo has given the sneaker the “Fossil” treatment, reminiscent of their 2020 Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collaboration. The upcoming design features an upper crafted from hemp-like mesh material and an inverted black Swoosh near the heel. Meanwhile, Stussy branding can be found on the threaded eyelets and tongue tabs. Elsewhere, the panels boast a wavy woven look and the insoles and outsoles sport co-branded elements. The matte-cream Air unit midsoles and black outsoles round off the footwear style.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO