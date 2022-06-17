Sheriff’s office reports phone scam is targeting the community

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Route 3 at the Union-Alexander county line is shut down after a deadly four-vehicle crash Monday morning. Catherine Newell, 53, of Grand Tower was driving a white 2006 GMC Yukon north on Route 3 about one quarter mile south of the Union County line in Alexander County. Louis Licka, 67, of Buncombe was driving a white GMC pickup truck south. Austin, Meyer, 21, of Festus, Mo. was driving a white 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor semi-trailer combination south behind Licka’s pickup truck, according to Illinois State Police.
