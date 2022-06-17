Sheriff’s office reports phone scam is targeting the community

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.

