Sheriff’s office reports phone scam is targeting the community

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

PERRYVILLE – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a scam...

suntimesnews.com

wmix94.com

ISP investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. According to an ISP press release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the boy.
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Woman Injured in Iron County Crash

(Pilot Knob) A woman from Potosi was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday night in Iron County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on County Road 103, a couple miles west of Pilot Knob when a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Eugenia Wilkinson ran off the road, struck a ditch and then hit a fence.
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Arrest made after two churches vandalized

The first community-wide Juneteenth celebration was held today in Cape Girardeau. Airport board reaffirms recommendation for Contour. Airport board reaffirms recommendation for Contour. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17.
suntimesnews.com

Black bear struck and killed on Route B in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE — Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski confirmed Monday, reports of a deceased bear in Ste. Genevieve County. Sulkowski says the bear was discovered roadside on Route B Friday in the Staabtown area. He believes it to the same one which was reported Thursday in the Ozora area near Route M.
kbsi23.com

1 killed in crash on Route 3 near Union-Alexander county line

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Route 3 at the Union-Alexander county line is shut down after a deadly four-vehicle crash Monday morning. Catherine Newell, 53, of Grand Tower was driving a white 2006 GMC Yukon north on Route 3 about one quarter mile south of the Union County line in Alexander County. Louis Licka, 67, of Buncombe was driving a white GMC pickup truck south. Austin, Meyer, 21, of Festus, Mo. was driving a white 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor semi-trailer combination south behind Licka’s pickup truck, according to Illinois State Police.
suntimesnews.com

St. Mary man is hurt in traffic crash

STE. GENEVIEVE — A 39-year-old St. Mary man suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Perry County Road 924. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chase A. Knapp was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. The patrol report says Knapp was the driver of a southbound...
#Fraud#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
wsiu.org

An investigation is underway into the death of a baby in Pinckneyville

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. Last Sunday, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested the ISP's help to investigate reported serious injuries to the 4-month-old. The baby boy was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in St. Louis, where...
southernillinoisnow.com

Hoyleton woman killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Irvington

A 38-year-old Hoyleton woman has died in a Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Washington County. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger identifies the victim as Carrie Shopinski. The coroner reports she was traveling south on Tower Road a half-mile north of Holly Road near Irvington when she left the eastside of...
suntimesnews.com

Frohna man hurt when vehicle overturns in wheat field

JEFFERSON CITY — An 81-year-old Frohna man suffered moderate injuries in a crash Monday morning off Route A in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Roy H. Mueller was the driver of a 2006 Honda TRX 350 TE which overturned in a wheat field ejecting Mueller. Mueller...
suntimesnews.com

French Village man seriously injured in Route Y crash

JEFFERSON CITY – A 43-year-old French Village man suffered serious injuries in a traffic crash on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Buddy J. Lay was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by a Survival One helicopter. The patrol says...
mymoinfo.com

Barnhart man wanted for murder turns himself in to authorities

(Festus) A Barnhart man who was wanted for allegedly shooting, killing a Festus man on Wednesday has turned himself in to authorities. 22-year-old Maleak Brown has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Brown and the victim, 22-year-old Marcus...
KFVS12

Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
mymoinfo.com

Barnhart man injured in motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21

A Barnhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21 north of Old Orchard Road on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Zachary Hampton was driving a 2009 Honda, lost control, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway. Hampton was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 8 o’clock Thursday night.
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
