(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and drugs and cash were seized in a drug bust in Willmar yesterday. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, says at 2:21 p.m. Monday police received a report of possible drug dealing from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Willmar High Rise in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police searched the man's car and found 24.6 grams of methamphetamine, scales, several small baggies and $1500 in cash. The driver was arrested for 1st Degree Drug Sales and Drug Possession Within a Public Housing Zone.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO