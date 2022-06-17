ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

30 Photos of the Absolutely Stunning Friday Morning Quad City Sunrise

By Goose
97X
97X
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are an early riser or just so happened to wake up early this morning, you may have noticed the spectacular sunrise!. We Midwesterners know that nothing beats...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
IOWA STATE
97X

‘Pups and Pints’ is a Great Way to Have a Drink with Your Doggo

Going out for a couple of drinks and supporting local businesses is fun and all. But wouldn't it be more fun if we brought the dogs along too?. This Sunday, and once a month this summer, you can enjoy their patio or bring your own lawn chair or blanket and spread out on their large lawn area!
PETS
104.5 KDAT

Have You Heard Of Iowa’s Secret Vacation Spot?

When you think of Iowa, you might just think about cornfields, right? Well, now you can probably start thinking "island" when you try to imagine the Hawkeye State. Many families are planning their vacations now since school is out. Instead of spending a pretty penny on your trip this summer, why not stay a bit closer to home?
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
K92.3

Can You Ace the Surprisingly Difficult Iowa Drivers Test?

Remember the old days when you couldn't drive? It was the WORST right? Especially in eastern Iowa where mass transit isn't what it is in bigger cities. It was awful, right? Having to ask... wait... maybe convince an older sibling, a friend that could drive, or even a grandparent to take you places.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Get Yourself Some Fun This Week With The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Quad City#The Quad#Morning Show#Quad Cities
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWQC

Cones for Kids at Whitey’s Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Cones for Kids, Monday Whitey’s Ice Cream will donate half their sales on all cones at all locations to Bethany for Children & Family. “We are very happy to be holding the 36th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.
ADVOCACY
97X

Heat Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities On First Day Of Summer

Today, June 21st, 2022, is the first official day of summer. We are kicking off the first day of summer in the Quad Cities with very hot temperatures. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s today and heat index values will be well over 100°. Today's hot temperatures have caused a Heat Advisory to be issued for the entire Quad Cities area.
ENVIRONMENT
94.1 KRNA

I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]

You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
IOWA STATE
Decorah Public Opinion

Iowa PBS searches for ‘The Great Iowan Recipe’

Iowa PBS is looking to identify the great Iowan recipe at the Iowa State Fair this year and Iowans are encouraged to enter their favorite dish. The contest is in honor of The Great American Recipe, a new series from PBS that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
97X

3 Of The Best Waterparks To Check Out During This Heat Wave

It's summer, and it's hot meaning the kids are probably reminding you about how hot it is. If you're looking for a vacation that's a bit bigger than going to the local pools in the QCA, here are some affordable and nearby spots you can spend a day or two at with the family to cool off this week.
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy