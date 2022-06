Much has been said about the possibility of a school district split. Let me share a few of my thoughts. The mayor and the city council voted in favor of having a study done. My reason for agreeing to a study was to evaluate the pros and cons of a district split. I am aware that in 2006, Orem City did a study and the council decided to not pursue the matter. More recently, Alpine School District has also done some studies. These previous studies found that we would negate some savings that are gained from economies of scale. This new study will update those figures and we can let the facts speak.

