ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

Canton of Hanover. policeman charged with drug trafficking

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 5 days ago

June 17 – Police arrested one of their own on Thursday, alleging Hanover Township Police Officer Kevin Davis used his apartment as a hideout for a large-scale drug smuggling operation. Davis, 26, of Wilkes-Barre has been charged as an employee of a corrupt organization and multiple counts of...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Nearly $4,500 stolen from Franklin County lottery machine

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating the theft of nearly $4,500 from a lottery machine. The Chambersburg Police Department says on Jan. 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Sunoco on Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg that $4,489 was stolen from a lottery machine. The pictured suspects...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man receives more charges for harassing store manager

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Montoursville man’s attempts to get theft charges against him dropped backfired when he harassed the store manager to the point that additional charges were filed. State police at Selinsgrove say Ronald C. Aderhold Jr., 40, repeatedly called a store manager at Walmart in Monroe Township on June 11 asking to negotiate theft charges previously filed against him. Misdemeanor retail theft charges had been filed against Aderhold after he allegedly underrang items at the store on April 28, according to the affidavit...
SELINSGROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Hanover, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Canton, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

Gettysburg police reopening cold case murder from 1986

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Officials announced on Tuesday that they are reopening an investigation into a 35-year-old murder in Gettysburg. "Detectives from the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and Adams County District Attorneys Office are taking a renewed look at the 1986 death of Ivan Darling, which was ruled a homicide," a statement from the Adams County District Attorney's Office said.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle man charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal drug deal

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been charged in connection to an overdose death in Middlesex Township. Police in Cumberland County say Eric Garvey was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Middlesex Township Police...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Dauphin County intersection closed for accident investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were dispatched and continue to investigate an accident at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Streets. At least one person was injured in the accident involving a Susquehanna Township Fire-Rescue Engine and an SUV. The intersection has been closed and will remain closed until early afternoon as […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Stole a Van, Harassed a Woman, Arrested for DUI

It was a busy weekend for Waynesboro man, Fredrick Allen Rickard. He is behind bars for three separate incidents across the county. The incidents began in Path Valley in Metal Township at a local pizza shop. At the pizza shop, Rickard made advances at a victim and said increasingly lewd and degrading comments about her. The victim told Rickard that she had a husband. After that he allegedly became more combative and made accusations against the victims husband.
WAYNESBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#Smuggling#Hanover Township Police#District
FOX 43

Investigators will take fresh look at 1986 cold case in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Detectives from the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and members of the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking another look at a cold-case homicide from 1986, District Attorney Brian R. Sinnett announced Tuesday. The case involves the December 1986 death of 79-year-old Ivan Darling, who was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Trapped Under Car In Harrisburg Dies

A bicyclist who became trapped under a car making a U-turn in Harrisburg died days later, authorities said. The unidentified cyclist was struck around 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 17 by a westbound car on Market Street, city police said. As the vehicle tried to make the U-turn, the westbound bicyclist...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man convicted in kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the kidnap and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard. A Monroe County judge on Friday convicted Michael Horvath, 55, of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the nonjury trial.
WGAL

Lancaster County juvenile struck by Amazon truck

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department investigated a crash involving a juvenile being struck by a vehicle on June 16 in the area of the 400 block of Springfield Court in Lititz Borough. The crash occurred after a 4-year-old ran from behind a parked car into a...
LITITZ, PA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Harford County teenager charged in $750,000 barn fire in Pylesville

June 20 – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson following a large barn fire in northern Harford County on Sunday afternoon that caused more than $750,000 in damage. The youngster, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious arson and one count of arson in connection with the fire, according to the Deputy Marshal Oliver Alkire State Fire.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 15, Charged With Arson In Harford County Barn Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy faces arson charges related to a barn fire over the weekend in Harford County, authorities said. About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a farm in the 5300 block of Onion Road in Pylesville, where they found a large barn engulfed in flames, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The barn and its contents were destroyed, resulting in an estimated loss of more than $750,000. Based on a preliminary investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was set on purpose and a 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect. The teen—who’s charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property—was released to his parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, authorities said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Cumberland County crash identified

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on PA 114 in Cumberland County Sunday night. According to Silver Spring Township Police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Hogestown Road/SR 114 for an accident involving a 2014 Chevy Silverado and a black 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy