ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

2023 Recruiting Profile: Will 5-star OL Francis Mauigoa stay in Florida?

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sse9L_0gDzkHMc00

Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier broke the IMG Academy curse almost immediately after taking over at UF by landing five-star safety Kamari Wilson out of the Bradenton powerhouse. He’s added four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, but one of the biggest targets Florida has out of IMG is five-star Francis Mauigoa.

At worse, he’s a top-25 prospect and his ceiling is being the best offensive lineman to come out of the class. It’ll take a lot of work to get there, but Mauigoa plans on making it to the NFL so he can return home to American Samoa and share his success.

Mauigoa has kept a steady line of communication with the Gators over the last year or so. Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have taken the lead and the rest of the staff has gotten to know him as well after several visits to the Swamp.

His most recent trip on June 14, which was one of his five official visits, was the best one yet. He’s developing relationships with players and coaches alike and Florida seems well-positioned to stay near the top of his recruitment down the stretch.

Vitals

Hometown ‘Ili’ili, American Samoa

High School IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Projected Position OT

Height 6’5

Weight 327 lbs

Class 2023

Mauigoa played his freshman year at San Bernadino with his brother Francisco, a three-star linebacker. Then he moved back to America Samoa and won a championship there before transferring to IMG for his final two years of high school ball.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 13 2 3

Rivals 4 21 3 7

ESPN 5 5 1 2

On3 Recruiting 5 14 2 3

On3 Consensus 5 10 2 2

247 Composite 5 9 1 3

247Sports hasn’t quite given Mauigoa the nod for that fifth star, but ESPN and On3 both have him ranked high enough to influence the 247Sports composite and get him into the top 10. Offensive line recruiting has been a weak point for Florida in recent years, so landing a blue-chip recruit would be huge in Napier’s first full year.

Top Schools

  • Florida Gators
  • Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
  • Miami Hurricanes

Recruitment

  • June 25, 2021: Mauigoa offered by Dan Mullen’s staff.
  • October 9, 2021: First unofficial visit for the Vanderbilt game.
  • March 5, 2022: Mauigoa visits Florida with IMG teammates IOL Knijeah Harris and ATH Samuel M’Pemba.
  • March 14, 2022: Maugioa names Gators in top 13.
  • April 14, 2022: Mauigoa attends Florida’s Orange and Blue game.
  • June 4, 2022: Maugioa names Florida to his top 6.
  • June 14, 2022: Mauigoa officially visits Florida.

Key Quotes

“The first thing they talked to me about is family,” Mauigoa said. “How is my family? That kind of triggered me, and they care about family. They care about who you are. Could see outside of football people look at you like what personality you have. People tend to judge you by personality. We talked about a lot of things, personalities, families and mostly football.

“We were talking about how’s Samoa doing, me coming all the way from Samoa. Like do I miss them? Like what time will I be able to go home? Then I told him, ‘No, I only go home when the business (is) finish,’ and that’s after the NFL.” –Swamp247

“It’s a good atmosphere and a good environment (at Florida),” Maugioa said. “You know the people around you there would allow you to have success, and you want to surround yourself with those people. They train people to be successful. Not only the field but also in the classroom.” –247Sports

“I’ve been to Florida about three times now so I have a good comfort level there,” Mauigoa said. “The last time I visited, it was when the old staff was still there so this was cool to meet the new staff face to face. I like coach Napier, he’s a good man and puts his players in a position to be successful on and off the field.” –247Sports

“It was one of my favorite OV’s now. Keep on coming back here, you start to feel like more of a relationship. Kind of starting to feel that bond and now I am comfortable with them. I think that is one of the biggest things in recruiting. I just felt the hospitality, I felt the love, and the family bond through the coaches from the coaches to the players.” –247Sports.

Gators Wire coverage

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Major Recruiting Prediction Made For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently been the Big Ten's top recruiting program for years now. The latest prediction on one top recruit could see them retain that title for another year. On Sunday, several of the experts at 247Sports predicted that 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss will commit...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

2024 4-Star cornerback Tavoy Feagin cuts list to 10

Over 50 schools have offered Tampa Carrollwood Day cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior is the No. 106 prospect in the On3 Consensus and he is coveted by many of the top programs in the country. After evaluating schools throughout his sophomore year, the four-star has trimmed his list...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star receiver Carnell Tate picks Ohio State over LSU, others

LSU got some disappointing but expected news on Monday, as five-star IMG Academy receiver Carnell Tate picked Ohio State over Tennessee, Notre Dame and the Tigers. Tate, who is originally from Chicago, is ranked as the No. 3 receiver and No. 28 overall player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He took an official visit to Baton Rouge back in April, but the Buckeyes had most of the momentum in recent weeks and were expected to land him leading up to his commitment.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
State
Florida State
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
On3.com

Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was good enough on the offensive line last year. But good enough, well, isn’t good enough, especially when competing for national titles. Ryan Day and his staff want to win championships, not Rose Bowls. They want to be the country’s best offense, which needs to feature a dominant rushing attack. They simply didn’t have that a year ago. So after an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win, Day decided to make a change from offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to newcomer Justin Frye.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

ESPN releases FPI College Football Top 25 for 2022

The almighty ESPN Football Power Index has released its rankings ahead of the 2022 College Football season. Rather than bore you with all 100+ division one teams, we’ve got the top 25. Although I will note that New Mexico State is projected to be the worst team in the country with an FPI of -21.2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Darnell Stapleton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to build their 2024 recruiting board as this Summer continues on. After the open contact period began last week, Davis and the staff have been busy contacting 2024 recruits and now they have another offer out. Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC as the Tar Heels officially offered him on Tuesday. The Dallas, Texas native was recently contacted by the Tar Heels last week and now has his official offer, the 16th in his recruitment. With the offer to Johnson, UNC has now offered...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Img Academy#Florida Gators#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ian Geffrard calls the Hogs, commits to Arkansas

The nation’s 9th-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle has grown in the form of an offensive lineman. Ian Geffrard, a three-star offensive lineman from Mableton. Ga., announced Monday via Twitter that he has pledged to join Sam Pittman’s squad. 100% COMMITTED!!! Lets get to work on defense!👀#WPS🐗@RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @CoachDekeAdams @CoachCKennedy @Mansell247 @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/z2uwaKf8J3 — Ian Geffrard (@iang2023) June 20, 2022 Geffrard’s commitment comes after taking his official visit to Arkansas last weekend. He had also taken an official visit to Auburn earlier in the month. In an interview with 247sports, Geffard says he enjoyed his visit to Fayetteville. “I enjoy the...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Nance to be ‘elite role player’ for UNC basketball this year

The UNC Basketball program landed prized-transfer Pete Nance over the weekend and put the finishing touches on its roster for the 2022-23 season. But, with a lot of star power back for the Tar Heels, what role will Nance be expected to play? For starters, he needs to try to replace some of the production lost with the departure of Brady Manek. 247Sports went through the ACC and took a look at each transfer addition for every program. Their take on Nance? An ‘elite role player’. Landing Nance was a huge win for North Carolina. He’s not Brady Manek. Nance is a good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: 2023 five-star wideout in maize and blue on official visit

If Michigan football wants to keep up with its rival to the south, it’s going to have to continue to bring in some big names, particularly five-star talent. Ohio State made headlines the past two days as it got verbal commitments from two five-star wide receivers — Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss. But the Wolverines have been solid recruiting talented wideouts, and are looking to make a similar impact in the 2023 cycle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 offensive tackle Cannon Leonard commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

One day after receiving his offer from Iowa, class of 2023 offensive tackle Cannon Leonard announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-9, 265 pound offensive tackle is out of Iroquois West High School in Gilman, Ill. According to 247Sports, Leonard is a two-star talent, the nation’s No. 149 offensive tackles and the No. 73 player from the state of Illinois. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks Leonard as a three-star offensive tackle. “After taking time to talk with my family, I have decided that I will be committing to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Iowa #SWARM23,” Leonard wrote in...
GILMAN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy