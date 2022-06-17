Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans are

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb honored her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in the sweetest way on Father’s Day. On Sunday, June 19, Hoda posted a snap of Joel posing with their two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 in the middle of a craft. She left a sweet...
Queen Latifah opens up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she learned self-love and turned inward to inspire her biggest career moves. She also talks about her weight loss journey and why she stresses the importance of breaking stigmas surrounding obesity.June 20, 2022.
Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, posted a sweet tribute to him in honor of his first Father’s Day. The photo features the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie, with her back to the camera, wearing shoes with the letter “M” on each foot. Her dad is presumably holding her up, since the picture also features a pair of hairy legs and one sneaker that says “MM’s” and another that says “DAD.”
Actor David Hyde Pierce joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to open up about his advocacy for Alzheimer’s research. Pierce, whose father suffered from dementia and grandfather battled Alzheimer’s, says, “We owe it to ourselves and to our families to educate ourselves about it.”June 21, 2022.
On Sunday, June 19, Deschanel shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, and their two children: Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 5. In the photo, Pechenik held Charlie on his shoulders while Scott had Elsie on his. Both of the children’s faces were...
Mariska Hargitay doesn’t often share pictures of her entire family on social media, but she made an exception for Father’s Day!. The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 58, shared a sweet Instagram pic of her husband, “Younger” actor Peter Hermann, embracing her and their children on top of a mountain in Italy.
Jennifer Nettles shared an honorary post on Father's Day to pay tribute to her dad, but this post had extra significance over all the ones that came before. In it, the country star shared that her father, Beamon Nettles, died on May 14, 2022. He was 69-years-old, according to an obituary for him.
Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
John Travolta’s daughter shared some words of love for her dad on Father’s Day. Ella Travolta, 22, posted a photo on Instagram, featuring her with her dad and brother Benjamin, 11. “Happy Father’s Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know,” she captioned the picture. “Just...
Kim Kardashian is proud of sister Khloé Kardashian for opening up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson after she learned of reports in December 2021 that he fathered a child with another woman. In an interview Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Kim Kardashian, 41, said people don't...
Prince William celebrates his fortieth birthday on Tuesday. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for TODAY on the increased royal duties the prince is taking on as he tries to move the monarchy into the future.June 21, 2022.
Kim Kardashian is putting to rest any rumors that she damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore for less than five minutes at the Met Gala last month. The reality star and beauty mogul addressed the online chatter that the dress had missing crystals and damaged threads after she wore it.
Pete Davidson has taught girlfriend Kim Kardashian a thing or two about skin care. While talking about her new skin care line on TODAY, the Skims founder said that she and Davidson are both one and the same. "I've learned so much about skin care, actually, from him," she said....
Steve Harvey still wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his wife. The “Family Feud” host is celebrating 15 years with his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, and marked the occasion by penning a love letter in her honor. In a preface to the note, which was published in Good Housekeeping’s July/August 2022 issue, the comedian and actor described what it was like to glimpse his wife for the first time in 1987 while he performed at a standup show.
Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin both needed somewhere to turn for parenting questions, so together they started the advice platform Big Little Feelings. The pair join Hoda and Jenna to answer parenting questions from viewers including the best ways to handle tantrums.June 21, 2022.
Kim Kardashian reveals whether or not she plans to get married again, saying, “I’m going to be really cautious because I have proved that maybe I am not the best at it and I don’t want to make that mistake again.” She also talks about the social media boundaries she sets with her kids.June 21, 2022.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are giving fans a sneak peek of the couple's new baby girl. On Father's Day, Schwarzenegger posted a series of photos to Instagram, showing highlights of what May and June have brought the growing family. One photo shows Schwarzenegger holding her daughter, the infant's pudgy...
Kim Kardashian plays a game of ‘Sip or Spill’ with Hoda and Jenna where they ask each other revealing questions. Kardashian answers questions including who was the wildest person at her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, who her go-to group of girlfriends would be for a night out and more.June 21, 2022.
It's that time of year again: When Gwen Stefani goes all out to celebrate her husband Blake Shelton's birthday. In the past, Stefani has posted throwback photos and held a surprise backyard party, among other things. But this year, she did something new — she stunned the country singer on stage at a concert with a sheet cake, then convinced the whole crowd to sing "Happy Birthday."
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021. But her children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, didn’t meet the “Saturday Night Live” alum until six months later. On Tuesday’s episode of TODAY, Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that...
