Al Roker shares what his family’s Father’s Day plans are

 4 days ago

TODAY.com

Steve Harvey writes heartfelt note to wife for 15th anniversary: ‘You simply changed my life’

Steve Harvey still wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his wife. The “Family Feud” host is celebrating 15 years with his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, and marked the occasion by penning a love letter in her honor. In a preface to the note, which was published in Good Housekeeping’s July/August 2022 issue, the comedian and actor described what it was like to glimpse his wife for the first time in 1987 while he performed at a standup show.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Big Little Feelings founders answer parenting questions

Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin both needed somewhere to turn for parenting questions, so together they started the advice platform Big Little Feelings. The pair join Hoda and Jenna to answer parenting questions from viewers including the best ways to handle tantrums.June 21, 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian on what she’s learned about marriage, motherhood

Kim Kardashian reveals whether or not she plans to get married again, saying, “I’m going to be really cautious because I have proved that maybe I am not the best at it and I don’t want to make that mistake again.” She also talks about the social media boundaries she sets with her kids.June 21, 2022.
RELATIONSHIPS
