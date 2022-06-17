Red Flag Warning For Southern Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — State employees are getting the day off as Utah recognizes Juneteenth as a public holiday for the first time. Governor Cox signed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that established the holiday. Juneteenth is in recognition of June 19th,1865, when African American slaves in Texas formally received word they were freed. Several events celebrating the holiday are scheduled for today, including a gospel concert at the Gallivan Center and a mural unveiling at Richmond Park.

