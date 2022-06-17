ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cox: Lawmakers Should Be Open To Discussing Gun Laws

By Porter Huntsman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah’s governor says state lawmakers should keep an open mind when it comes to discussing gun safety proposals following deadly mass shootings...

Comments / 5

Blade
3d ago

I didn't vote for him. I knew he is a RINO like Mittens. Utah used to be a Libertarian-Conservative state but is more and more moving Left.

Mendenhall: LDS Church Influences State Liquor Laws Once Again

Several changes were made to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control during Utah’s last legislative session. The most recent change in liquor laws occurred on June 1 of this year. These included a name change of the DABC (now Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services) as well as laws pertaining to alcohol to go and how to identify certain drinks. And now grocery stores cannot sell many hard seltzer brands, as most hard seltzers’ ABV lay right around the 5% mark – Utah’s maximum limit.
Juneteenth Recognized As A State Holiday In Utah For First Time

(Salt Lake City, UT) — State employees are getting the day off as Utah recognizes Juneteenth as a public holiday for the first time. Governor Cox signed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that established the holiday. Juneteenth is in recognition of June 19th,1865, when African American slaves in Texas formally received word they were freed. Several events celebrating the holiday are scheduled for today, including a gospel concert at the Gallivan Center and a mural unveiling at Richmond Park.
Tattoo shop owner bringing Ukrainian refugee to Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Tattooing is Jack Knowlden's passion. Knowlden is the owner of "Skin It" Tattoo, which has two shops in Ogden. A second passion of Knowlden's is helping others. He recently took a strong interest in helping those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
DWS: Utah Unemployment Sits At 2%

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the country. Numbers from the Department of Workforce Services show May’s unemployment rate at two-percent, which was a slight increase from April’s figures. The national unemployment rate held at three-point-six-percent.
Missing Idaho teen may be in Utah: Police

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
Utah Corrections, AP&P finalist for 'Most Secretive Government Agency in America'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s Adult Probation and Parole which is under the umbrella of the Utah Department of Corrections is among five finalists selected for the 2022 Golden Padlock Award honoring the most secretive government agency or public official in America. This award is given by Investigative Reporters & Editors, known as IRE, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of investigative journalism and based at the University of Missouri.
What’s open and closed on Juneteenth in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – In its first year observed as an official federal holiday, Juneteenth will be publicly observed on Monday, June 20. Juneteenth, a portmanteau of the words “June” and “nineteenth” is celebrated on June 19, marking the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free enslaved people over two years […]
Utah’s film industry: The new Hollywood?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In recent years, Utah has been in competition with Hollywood for the No. 1 position in America’s film industry. However, state legislatures have failed to acknowledge this, putting the state’s position as one of the industries leaders in jeopardy. So what? According to the Motion Picture Association of Utah (MPAU), […]
How does summer snow affect Utah ski resorts?

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah ski resorts kick off summer activities, one thing vacationers may notice is that Utah is no stranger to unique weather phenomena. With heavy rainfall over the weekend, higher elevations such as Snowbasin Resort actually saw snowfall — in the middle of June. How does summer snowfall affect activities and […]
How marriage rates have changed in Utah

Compiled data on marriage rates in Utah using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Extreme weather conditions in southwest Utah reignite the Left Fork Fire

Extreme weather this weekend sparked over 20 fires. One in southwest Utah reignited, and has burned over 2,600 acres. The Left Fork Fire burned nearly 100 acres at the beginning of May in Kane County. It was originally started by remnants of a prescribed burn in April. The reignited burn has now spread into Garfield County and smoke was visible from Bryce Canyon National Park.
Missing in Utah: The search for Casey Bokslag

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Casey Bokslag left his home two weeks ago and was never seen again. Surveillance video captured Bokslag leaving his apartment on West Temple in South Salt Lake. But that was the last image of him. No one has seen the 29-year old since that day on June 6. “He was […]
