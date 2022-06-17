Cox Condemns Utahns Participating In Idaho Demonstration

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Senator Mike Lee says there is no bipartisan bill addressing gun violence. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the Utah Republican explained that despite what a bipartisan group of senators have said about reaching a deal, there’s no bill text. Instead, Lee described the proposed legislation as an agreement on “a series of very broad promises.” He stressed the importance of not legislating behind closed doors. Senator Lee added that he refuses to comment on how he’ll vote until he sees some text in front of him.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO