ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cox Condemns Utahns Participating In Idaho Demonstration

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox condemned the actions of six Utahns...

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midutahradio.com

DWS: Utah Unemployment Sits At 2%

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the country. Numbers from the Department of Workforce Services show May’s unemployment rate at two-percent, which was a slight increase from April’s figures. The national unemployment rate held at three-point-six-percent.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Sen. Mike Lee: There Is No Gun Bill

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Senator Mike Lee says there is no bipartisan bill addressing gun violence. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the Utah Republican explained that despite what a bipartisan group of senators have said about reaching a deal, there’s no bill text. Instead, Lee described the proposed legislation as an agreement on “a series of very broad promises.” He stressed the importance of not legislating behind closed doors. Senator Lee added that he refuses to comment on how he’ll vote until he sees some text in front of him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy