It’s the Fun ‘Summer Ball’ For Texarkana Area Seniors Citizens in July

“I grew up in the foster care system. I didn’t have that mom and dad where you could just go and just be comfortable with. I moved from house to house, and it was never permanent until I was 7. When it was permanent, it wasn’t safe. I had some pretty extreme experiences, and I never felt like I had a family. You always knew where you stood as a foster care child. You weren’t anything but an outsider,” said Ronita Miller. Ronita currently works at Cornerstone here in Texarkana, TX, and after working for only 9 months she won the iCare award, an incredible award given to those with service, dedication and passion for care. Her passion for helping others is what led her employer to reach out to TXKToday to help share her story, and to help share everything she is working towards for the Texarkana community.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO