Coe College Center for Health & Society guided by National Board of Advisors; Coe forms partnerships with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and Mercy Medical Center to offer nursing students financial aid and jobs
Coe College is partnering with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and Mercy Medical Center to provide nursing students with financial aid and guaranteed employment upon graduation. Coe students will have the opportunity to participate in one of the two partnerships that best meets their needs, while also helping to close a...www.coe.edu
Comments / 0