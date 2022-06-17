ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqSXo_0gDzWwOb00

The New York Yankees (47-16) and Toronto Blue Jays (37-26) tangle in the Friday opener of a 3-game set at Rogers Centre. First pitch in the AL East battle is slated for a 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 6-3.

The Yankees tote a 7-game winning streak into this series. Deep New York pitching — which owns an MLB-best 2.78 ERA — has been at the forefront of an 18-3 surge since May 24. The club owns a minuscule 2.28 ERA over that span.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-2 split in a 4-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto has scored a total of 13 runs in its last 6 games against New York. The Yankees won 5 of those games.

Yankees at Blue Jays projected starters

LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Ross Stripling

Montgomery (2-1, 2.7 ERA) has clocked a 0.98 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 through 66 2/3 IP in 12 starts.

  • Won Saturday start at home vs. Chicago Cubs with 7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 0 BB and 5 K.
  • Owns a 5.32 ERA in his last 5 starts against Toronto.

Stripling (3-1, 3.14 ERA) has a 1.00 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 43 IP. He has made 7 starts and 8 appearances out of the Toronto bullpen.

  • Has compiled 11 shutout innings in his last 2 starts with 2 H, 0 BB and 6 K.
  • Allowed 2 R, 6 H, 0 BB and 3 K in 4 IP in May 2 home game vs. New York.

Yankees at Blue Jays odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 9:58 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Blue Jays -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Yankees -1.5 (+140) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Yankees at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5

The Yankees have earned a no-fade order in my book. Montgomery’s control and ground-ball stuff are at career-best rates, and he fares well against righty bats which is a key against Toronto.

BACK THE YANKEES (-110).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Avoiding the 35 cents on midrange odds here. STEER CLEAR.

Fades all around on all 4 inputs of the pitching equation — both starters and both bullpens. Montgomery and Stripling have been aided by generous batting averages on balls in play. The Yankee relief corps could use a day to reset; its up against some fatigue issues and is a bit shortened due to injury.

TAKE THE OVER 9.5 (-105).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three factors for Notre Dame Baseball to return to College World Series

The bar has been set for Irish baseball and it’s high. In the two full seasons that Link Jarrett has been at the helm, Notre Dame has made it to the Super Regionals last year and this year the College World Series. Although neither trip resulted in hardware being brought back to South Bend, the play has set a standard for the Irish. Here are three factors for the Notre Dame Baseball team to make a return to Omaha next season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
TMZ.com

Jets Star Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Gifts Mom Brand New Mercedes

New York Jets star rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is checkin' off items on his bucket list in a hurry -- 'cause just two months after he landed his dream gig in the NFL, he got his mom a sweet, new ride!. Gardner -- the fourth overall pick in April's NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy