Acadia Parish to Host Area’s First Walk for Animals

Civil Service officials have updated their response to our public records request with an additional application for the Lafayette Police Chief position. We reported Friday that an extra 30 days has brought two more applications for Lafayette Police Chief - but still no applicants from outside Louisiana. Another application was provided to KATC on Sunday, and this applicant is from another state - but he does not have a college degree. One of the requirements for the post is a college degree.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO