Nicholas Kriak ’22 will put the skills he learned in and out of the classroom to work in his new role at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom LLP and Affiliates. Graduating summa cum laude in economics and educational studies, Nicholas Kriak ’22 has landed a position at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, & Flom LLP & Affiliates in New York City. Recognized as a top firm by New York Law Journal, The Lawyer and The American Lawyer, Kriak will serve as a legal practice assistant.

GENEVA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO