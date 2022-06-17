ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Queen Anne’s County Annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration set for July 4th

shoreupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Fireworks and Family Fun Celebration is scheduled for July 4, 2022. We will be having family fun activities at the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center. Residents can bring a chair or blanket and enjoy dinner and a firework show from the lawn next to the visitor’s center. Free parking...

www.shoreupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Chester, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
whatsupmag.com

2701 Willow Hill Road

2701 Willow Hill Rd | Annapolis, MD 21403 | Offered at $10,000,000. Standing proudly on the banks of Annapolis’s South River, this classic shingle-style residence provides the ideal setting to enjoy the Annapolis waterfront lifestyle. It’s evident that no expense was spared with this stunning home – Purple Cherry Architects was both the architect and interior designer and the builder was GYC Group. Curated with the finest materials and finishes, this trophy home is in a league of its own. The awe inspiring architectural features create the quintessential look and feel of the perfect Annapolis waterfront retreat. Prominently situated on 2+ acres, this glorious site offers abundant privacy and 185' of premium South River water frontage which flows directly out to the Chesapeake Bay. Savor the sunsets as they melt into the river from this prime western facing vista.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
Wbaltv.com

St. Mark's celebrates welcoming LGBTQ community since 1985

Members of the LGBTQ community have often found it difficult to find a place of worship, but many do exist in Baltimore's communities. St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. Paul Street has welcomed members of the LGBTQ community since 1985. James Harp went to St. Mark's 35 years ago,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferry Point Park#Fireworks Show#Family Fun#Alcohol
mocoshow.com

20 Acres of Crown Farm Were Sold for $28 Million Approximately 10 Years Ago, Launching the Development of “Downtown Crown”

20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
belairnewsandviews.com

Harford County seeks applications for new African American Heritage Grants; declares Juneteenth a county government holiday

The Harford County government is accepting applications for its new African American Heritage Grant Program July 1-29 and has declared Juneteenth a holiday. County offices will be closed Monday, June 20. Here are the details provided by the county:. Harford Accepting Applications for New African American Heritage Grants; Juneteenth Declared...
mocoshow.com

Crown Fried Chicken Now Open in Silver Spring

Crown Fried Chicken is now open at 1909 Seminary Rd in Silver Spring, taking over the former location of Krazy Steve’s (and Armand’s Pizza before that.) The restaurant is open 10am-9pm daily. Crown Fried Chicken opened its first Montgomery County location at 9120 Rothbury Dr. in Montgomery Village...
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
honestcolumnist.com

A Tea Ritual Helped Him Beat Addiction. Later, Love for His Son Inspired a Tea Business

Quentin Vennie knows the feeling of impending death. After battling two-year addiction to his anxiety medication and multiple suicide attempts when he was 29, he found his journey of healing and recovery through juicing and tea ritual. Inspired by tea culture, Vennie co-founded the Baltimore-based tea company Equitea with his wife, Erin, in 2020. The now-38-year-old entrepreneur uses green tea to help with his son’s attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and he wants to make sure high-quality tea is available to everyone. –As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy