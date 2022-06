BENTON HARBOR, Mich.,-- One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Sunday morning near Ogden Ave. and Willow Creek Dr. Benton Township officers were dispatched tin response to an individual who had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, two women had been shot. The victims were translated to Spectrum Health Lakeland where one of the victims died. The other woman was airlifted to Bronson in Kalamazoo. While investigating, a third victim was identified when he arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound to his toe.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO