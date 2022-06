It’s easy to cry over the loss of the V-8. The iconic engine has reigned supreme over muscle cars, work trucks, and some of the world’s most important sports cars for decades. Its history is no different with the Lexus LX. The V-8 has dominated the Lexus-badged Land Cruiser for two decades. That is, until the LX600 was unveiled in October 2021, and along with it, its new twin-turbo V-6 powertrain. Thankfully, that engine is very much up to the challenge.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO