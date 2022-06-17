'Mourinho sent the photo of me and my wife to Raiola... I said: "Are you serious?!"': Paul Pogba reveals details of his bust-up with former United boss Jose over a rehab trip to Miami after he was snapped by paparazzi

Paul Pogba has revealed he was furious with Jose Mourinho after the then Manchester United manager sent a picture of him and his wife while he was recovering from injury in Miami to his agent Mino Raiola.

In his new documentary - The 'Pogmentary' - Pogba recalls an incident which appears to be the catalyst for the drastic deterioration in his relationship with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman claims Mourinho forwarded to Raiola a picture of him and his wife Zulay during a rehab break in the United States.

Paul Pogba has provided new details on his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

Pogba was speaking in his new documentary - The Pogmentary - released on Friday

The documentary on Pogba has caused a stir, particularly among United's fanbase

Pogba went to Miami to recover from a hamstring injury and Mourinho was said to be unhappy that the player did not stay at home.

'It all started when I got injured,' Pogba says in the five-part documentary, released on Amazon Prime today.

'I decided to go to Miami for rehab and left. In Miami a paparazzo photographed me with my wife Zulay.

'Mourinho sent the photo to Raiola. I didn't like it at all... at all. I said to Mou, "are you serious? I am injured, but I come here to train three times a day. Who do you think I am? I'm not like other players".'

Pogba and Mourinho were involved in an infamous training ground bust-up in 2018

It was later claimed Mourinho had called Pogba a 'virus' in front of his United team-mates

It was then that relations between Pogba and Mourinho began to break down and the pair were involved in several bust-ups before the Portuguese was sacked in December 2018.

Mourinho had stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy and made backhanded comments about the Frenchman's performances for his country before a dramatic training ground spat was spotted by television cameras.

The then United boss also allegedly referred to Pogba as a 'virus', comments which did not go down well in the midfielder's camp.

Pogba is leaving United for a second time this summer after rejoining United for £89million under Mourinho in 2016 - although there were reports that the manager had no say in the deal and the signing was made for commercial reasons.

Speaking in the documentary, Pogba says of his relationship with Mourinho: 'It was a new thing for me. I'm not used to having problems with my coach.

'If I were to meet Mourinho tomorrow I would joke with him. I don't hold a grudge.'