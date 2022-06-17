ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Mourinho sent the photo of me and my wife to Raiola... I said: "Are you serious?!"': Paul Pogba reveals details of his bust-up with former United boss Jose over a rehab trip to Miami after he was snapped by paparazzi

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Paul Pogba has revealed he was furious with Jose Mourinho after the then Manchester United manager sent a picture of him and his wife while he was recovering from injury in Miami to his agent Mino Raiola.

In his new documentary - The 'Pogmentary' - Pogba recalls an incident which appears to be the catalyst for the drastic deterioration in his relationship with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman claims Mourinho forwarded to Raiola a picture of him and his wife Zulay during a rehab break in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2li1L6_0gDzGSXZ00
Paul Pogba has provided new details on his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCMK4_0gDzGSXZ00
Pogba was speaking in his new documentary - The Pogmentary - released on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnDBk_0gDzGSXZ00
The documentary on Pogba has caused a stir, particularly among United's fanbase

Pogba went to Miami to recover from a hamstring injury and Mourinho was said to be unhappy that the player did not stay at home.

'It all started when I got injured,' Pogba says in the five-part documentary, released on Amazon Prime today.

'I decided to go to Miami for rehab and left. In Miami a paparazzo photographed me with my wife Zulay.

'Mourinho sent the photo to Raiola. I didn't like it at all... at all. I said to Mou, "are you serious? I am injured, but I come here to train three times a day. Who do you think I am? I'm not like other players".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDRBS_0gDzGSXZ00
Pogba and Mourinho were involved in an infamous training ground bust-up in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iv9gl_0gDzGSXZ00
It was later claimed Mourinho had called Pogba a 'virus' in front of his United team-mates

It was then that relations between Pogba and Mourinho began to break down and the pair were involved in several bust-ups before the Portuguese was sacked in December 2018.

Mourinho had stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy and made backhanded comments about the Frenchman's performances for his country before a dramatic training ground spat was spotted by television cameras.

The then United boss also allegedly referred to Pogba as a 'virus', comments which did not go down well in the midfielder's camp.

Pogba is leaving United for a second time this summer after rejoining United for £89million under Mourinho in 2016 - although there were reports that the manager had no say in the deal and the signing was made for commercial reasons.

Speaking in the documentary, Pogba says of his relationship with Mourinho: 'It was a new thing for me. I'm not used to having problems with my coach.

'If I were to meet Mourinho tomorrow I would joke with him. I don't hold a grudge.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Mino Raiola
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba plays his first game since leaving Manchester United in a star-studded exhibition clash in Miami that pitted Brazil legends Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho against each other

Paul Pogba has made his first post-Manchester United appearance in an exhibition match in Miami featuring an impressive list of names. The fixture, labelled 'the beautiful game', featured teams of current and retired stars led by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos respectively. Pogba will be leaving Manchester United this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Manchester United#Frenchman#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Claps Back At Fan Who Asked Him Why He Was 'Thuggin' On Twitter: "Cuz Da Money Won't Ever Change Me. Been On Dat, Still On Dat."

Ja Morant may have garnered a lot of love and attention this season for his incredible improvement on the court and his unbelievable highlights, but the Memphis Grizzlies star is fast gaining notoriety for other reasons. Being a superstar in a generation where social media has ensured that players are more connected to their fans than ever means Morant is quite often in the news for tweeting something or the other.
The Independent

‘He was really shouting in my face’: Molly-Mae Hague claims she was ordered to leave Dubai club

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about being “kicked out” of a club in Dubai after she was caught with a camera on her.The 23-year-old former Love Island star posted about the alleged incident on YouTube, telling fans how she and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, were confronted by a security guard at Cove Beach at the Caesars Palace hotel, where cameras are not permitted.“We have now left Cove,” Hague said before Fury interrupted to say that she shouldn’t give the club a bad review until they get their refund back.Hague replied that she wouldn’t give a bad review: “That’s not me, I...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka QUITS the PGA Tour to become the highest-ranked golf star on the money-spinning Saudi LIV series - only months after slamming 'greedy' Phil Mickelson for doing the same

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour. The four-time major winner will quit the PGA Tour and is slated to play in the series' second event in Portland next week. Koepka, a former World No 1 and four-time major winner,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

426K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy