ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why you won’t get any payments on Juneteenth 2022 – and when you can expect it to land in your account

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjZLG_0gDzGGC500

CONSUMERS can expect most financial institutions across the US to be closed on Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth - which is observed on June 19 or the following Monday if the 19th is a weekend - celebrates the end of slavery in the US.

The Federal Reserve also acknowledges Juneteenth as a bank holiday, meaning the US financial system will be virtually shut down.

Banks and financial institutions aren't forced to close for bank holidays, but the vast majority do.

Major banks like Capital One, Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are among those that will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange.

You should check with your local bank branch if you're unsure about its Juneteenth hours, but expect closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvnJh_0gDzGGC500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iMC6_0gDzGGC500

The Fed recognizes 11 bank holidays throughout the year, including New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Columbus Day, and Thanksgiving.

When a bank is closed for a holiday, it won't process any transactions until it reopens.

In this case, that'll be on Tuesday, June 21.

You can still withdraw money from an ATM, use credit cards, and access online banking tools during holidays.

When did Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is the newest US federal holiday, as it was officially recognized in 2021.

The holiday has been celebrated since 1866, however, when freedmen in Texas celebrated “Jubilee Day” on the one-year anniversary of their emancipation.

On June 19th, 1865, two months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War, Union General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas to enact the Union's laws in the state.

Many in Texas still considered the state separate from the US after the war, and some slavers fled to Texas as the war shifted, believing they could cling to slavery in the vast land.

In Galveston, Granger read General Order Nos. 3, 4, and 5, outlining American law and bringing Texas formally into the union again.

Order 3 ended slavery in Texas and Granger’s words have lived on to today:

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

The first Juneteenth celebrations were held the next year, and the tradition has lived on for nearly 160 years.

In 1979, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, and nearly every state came to honor the day before the federal announcement in 2021.

How the holiday affects your payments

The financial holiday will also affect any direct payments you may be slated to receive from a state or federal organization.

For instance, all Michigan state employees have Monday, June 20 off, according to the Daily Reporter.

As a result, no unemployment payments will be processed on June 21.

However, some states opted to observe the holiday on Friday, June 17, such as New Jersey, where the governor announced closures.

If you're worried about how a benefit payment may be impacted by the bank holiday, you should reach out to the organization that distributes the money for more information.

The financial system's day off shouldn't cause any issues, but keep in mind that you shouldn't expect to receive payments or process transactions on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gDzGGC500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gDzGGC500

The Sun has a detailed list of the child tax credit programs in each state, including the benefit amount and which families qualify.

And for more on direct payments, check out The Sun's stimulus live blog.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2022

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
US News and World Report

Buffett's Dairy Queen Loses Lawsuit Over 'Blizzard' Name

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason Co from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the same name the unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc uses for a popular ice cream product. In a 217-page decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#The Federal Reserve#Capital One#Chase#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Welcome to the hidden-cost economy, where sneaky fees are lurking everywhere

All Katie Pericak wants to do is see the pop band MUNA when they come to New York City this fall. But hefty fees are preventing her from making that a reality. Pericak was ready to pay the $73 it costs to buy a ticket. But she wasn’t banking on a $23 service charge or the additional $2.50 electronic transfer fee that appeared when she went to checkout, bringing the total to just shy of $100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
521K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy