Connecticut State

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Americans to get $750 direct payments in weeks – the exact deadline date and how to apply

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
 5 days ago
AMERICANS are set to get $750 in direct payments in just weeks, but the deadline date to apply is approaching fast.

Connecticut families were able to apply for child tax credit payments worth up to $750 starting on June 1.

The credit is worth $250 for each eligible child and people can receive benefits for up to three children, as long as they apply before July 31.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate into law on May 9 after the state enjoyed a nearly $4billion budget surplus and decided to return some of that money to taxpayers.

Gov Lamont expects payments to go out in August and strongly urges: "All eligible families in Connecticut to submit an application so that the rebate can be sent to you with no delays."

While the enhanced federal child tax credit has now expired, families can look for similar state programs where they live for assistance.

The Sun has a detailed list of the child tax credit programs in each state, including the benefit amount and which families qualify.

Read our child tax credit live blog for the latest news and updates…

Monthly stimulus checks proposed for families

Utah senator Mitt Romney has put forward the Family Security Act that would be similar to the Child Tax Credit.

Eligible families with children up to five years old would receive $350 a month, and $250 for children six to 17 years old.

By comparison, the Child Tax Credit gave families $300 a month for children under six, and $250 for children between six and 17.

The bill has yet to be formally proposed but could end up being bipartisan, with it being negotiated by both sides of Congress.

Dee 35
4d ago

stop lying we are getting a front and they will take it income tax. No thanks !!! I missed that & it messed up my budget. Nothing more then a facade to make like they're helping people.

Michele Brewer
4d ago

What about helping out those of us that do not have children?? Just because you decided to have kids does it mean we have to pay you for them. If you’re going to help someone help everyone

Guest
4d ago

But Biden and the democrats are kicking seniors to the curb…… and they were always saying that republicans didn’t like seniors…… we were doing great under Trump, but can’t buy groceries AND pay our bills under Biden!

