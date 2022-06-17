ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sadio Mane's £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is DONE, with a fee of £27.5m and £7.5m in add-ons agreed to end his Anfield era... but will he play with Robert Lewandowski?

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Sadio Mane has completed his £35million move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich after reaching a 'total agreement' with the club, reports in Germany claim.

Bayern had seen two bids rejected for the Senegal international, having initially started their offer at £25million and then increased it to £30million.

But according to Sky Germany, Mane's switch to Munich is now a 'done deal' after Liverpool accepted an improved offer from the Bundesliga champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTh5d_0gDzFQoK00
Sadio Mane has reportedly completed his £35million move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich

German outlet BILD claim Liverpool were initially demanding £34million upfront plus another £4million in bonuses.

Bayern officials were keen not to go over the £35million mark, nevertheless, and were eventually able to renegotiate for £27.5million upfront followed by a further £7.5million in bonus payments.

Mane is therefore set to bring the curtain down on an iconic six-year career at Anfield, which saw him produce 120 goals in 269 games while winning every major honour available.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that he had agreed a three-year contract with Bayern, who then needed to make a breakthrough in discussions with Liverpool for the transfer to go ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNBvL_0gDzFQoK00
Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has got his man after the club reached a 'total agreement'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT7zJ_0gDzFQoK00
Mane has already agreed a three-year deal to sign for the German champions this summer

Now Allianz Arena chiefs look to have struck a deal with the Reds, having sent a handful of representatives over to England to negotiate it.

Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic made the trip to the UK to hold talks with Liverpool counterpart Julian Ward in Manchester, according to The Mirror.

Salihamidzic and Co felt that face-to-face discussions with Ward would get the transfer over the line, and with reports now suggesting a £35million agreement has been sealed that strategy appears to have worked wonders.

Jurgen Klopp is losing one of his most important attackers this summer, with Mane proving instrumental in Liverpool's success over the past three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jNDo_0gDzFQoK00
Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic made the trip over to the UK to get the deal over the line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1rUc_0gDzFQoK00
Mane has been instrumental in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp in the past three years

After joining from Southampton in 2016, the winger got his hands on a first piece of silverware when Klopp's men prevailed in the Champions League final three years later.

He then played a key part in their Premier League title triumph the following year, before adding the FA Cup and League Cup to his collection last season.

It remains to be seen whether Mane lines up alongside Robert Lewandowski in attack next term amid speculation surrounding the striker's future at Bayern.

Lewandowski recently expressed his desire for a new challenge, saying: 'My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to play for this club anymore.'

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are leading the race to sign the Poland international, who fired home 50 goals in all competitions in 2021/22.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, Bernardo Silva... they're not coming': Former Barcelona director turns on his old club's attempt to 'sell smoke' with claims of big-money summer buys to rival England's giants while they sit in financial turmoil

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa has slammed his former club's attempts to sell fans 'smoke' as he warned them big-money signings will not arrive at the Nou Camp this summer. The Catalan giants have been linked to a number of high profile names, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Bernardo Silva.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Our loss is Bayern's gain... He is one of Liverpool's greatest players': Jurgen Klopp laments the sale of Sadio Mane, as he admits he 'can't pretend' it isn't a huge loss as a 'true legend' leaves for Munich in a £35.1m deal

Jurgen Klopp has paid an emotional tribute to 'one of Liverpool's greatest players' and an 'modern-day icon' of the club after Sadio Mane completed his move to Bayern Munich - but said he 'can't pretend' it isn't a huge loss to his team. Klopp said said the Senegalese forward, a...
UEFA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ryan Giggs steps out in public for the first time since stepping down as manager of Wales... with the Man United legend seen taking his dog for a walk while chatting on the phone

Ryan Giggs has been spotted in public for the first time since stepping down as manager of Wales. The Manchester United legend temporarily left the role after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and Sportsmail revealed his decision to quit the position on Monday evening. Giggs has been pictured playing...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane admits it is 'really strange' to no longer be a Liverpool player after completing £35.1m transfer to Bayern Munich - but insists it's the 'right time for a new challenge' and adds that his best Reds goal was against new team-mate Manuel Neuer!

Sadio Mane admitted it was 'really strange' to no longer be a Liverpool player as he conducted a farewell interview following the completion of his move to Bayern Munich. The Senegal star, 30, penned a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena worth £250,000-a-week as he opts for a 'new challenge' in Germany after six successful years at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, when he won six trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling is hoping to sort out his Manchester City future in the next two weeks amid transfer interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid - as Pep Guardiola's side also consider selling Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling aims to resolve his future within two weeks amid interest from Chelsea, as he enters what he feels are his prime years as a footballer. The 27-year-old, who is on holiday in Jamaica, would want to be ready for pre-season training with his new club should he decide to leave.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I drank coffee to remove the smell from my breath and bathed in perfume': Ex-Brazil star Cicinho admits he used to turn up for Real Madrid training DRUNK while suffering from alcoholism... having first started drinking at the age of 13 and 'never stopped'

Former Real Madrid right-back Cicinho has revealed he used to turn up for training with the Spanish club drunk amid a battle with alcoholism. Cicinho spent two years at the Bernabeu after completing a move from Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2005, featuring 32 times for Real and collecting a La Liga winners' medal in 2007.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Reds#Allianz Arena#Mirror
Daily Mail

England's route to Women's Euro 2022 glory: The Lionesses will look to make home advantage count but could be forced to battle past Germany, the Netherlands and Spain to do so... and they need to win Group A to avoid a nightmare route to the final

England will be looking to make home advantage count as they bid for a first Women's European Championships triumph this summer. The Lionesses come into the tournament, which runs from July 6 to July 31, in phenomenal form, still unbeaten since the arrival of manager Sarina Wiegman last year and looking imperious in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Former Egypt boss slams Mohamed Salah for his lack of contribution to the national team... claiming the Liverpool star 'hasn't done anything' when playing for his country

Former Egypt boss Hassan Shehata has sensationally claimed Mohamed Salah 'hasn't done anything' for the national side in stinging criticism of the Liverpool star's performances for his country. Salah endured double disappointment with Egypt this year after they were beaten by Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don't know what sportswashing is': Anthony Joshua insists he 'likes' Saudi Arabia and refuses to criticise the country's regime ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah... as heavyweight star says: 'I'm here to have a good time'

Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia despite the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event. Joshua will looking to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk when he faces the Ukrainian boxer again at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

426K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy