Economy

UPDATE 5-WTO strikes global trade deals after 'roller coaster' talks

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization agreed on the first change to global trading rules in years on Friday as well as a deal to boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in a series of pledges that were heavy on compromise. The deals were forged in...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's soybean imports from Brazil fall in May, U.S. shipments jump

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell in May while shipments from the United States rose sharply, customs data showed on Monday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. The world's top soybean buyer imported 7.79 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Thai exports of cassava products surge as Ukraine war disrupts grain supplies

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports of cassava products between January and April jumped 28% from the same period last year as importers sought grain alternatives, a senior official said on Monday, amid a food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest cassava exporter shipped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian prices for new wheat crop down, exports keep falling

June 20 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week after a decline in Chicago prices, the global benchmark for the market, and weak demand, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $420 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding that the number of sales was still small. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that prices for Russian wheat for supply in July were assessed at $403-410 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago. Russia exported 220,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 340,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. In the domestic market, wheat prices fell as well due to low demand, higher supply and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said. Spring grains were planted on 28.6 million hectares as of June 10 vs 29.4 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. The weather conditions are worsening for the new crop due to dry weather and hot spell in most parts of Russia's southern regions, its breadbasket, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,675 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($259.73) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,675 rbls/t -3,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -6,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 38,200 rbls/t -5,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,810/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,570/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $914.4/t -$19 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 56.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat slips to 2-1/2 month low; corn, soy also lower

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April, as early harvesting in U.S. and European grain belts created supply pressure and turned attention away from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Corn and soybeans also slipped, giving back some of their recent gains, as macro-economic worries and weather forecasts calling for easing heat and improved rain chances weighed on prices.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan pre-sells 1 mln T of grains to Iran

ALMATY, June 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will sell 1 million tonnes of grain from the upcoming harvest to Iran, the Kazakh government said on Monday. The deal was signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tehran and both countries also agreed to cooperate in the transit of agricultural commodities, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Hungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary has offered its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports due to the disruption of usual routes via the Black Sea caused by Russia's invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Szijjarto, who made the proposal at a meeting of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China's May corn imports from Ukraine plunge amid Russian invasion

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China, the world's top importer of corn, brought in 126,727 tonnes of the yellow grain from Ukraine, down...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year's record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday. "We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year's. Whether it would be 6.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French spirits industry sees inflation giving 2022 bitter taste

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French spirits industry faces a difficult year due to geopolitical constraints, soaring inflation and COVID-19 restrictions in China, after sales staged a partial recovery in 2021, industry group Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said on Tuesday. "The year 2022 is far more complex," FFS...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on June 24, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre. Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its reserves in an effort to support prices of the meat and boost hog margins. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to distribute nearly $400 mln in cash aid amid rising prices

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday said the government would distribute 1.74 billion ringgit ($395.19 million) to low-income households from this month amid rising living and food costs. Malaysia may also increase subsidies for cooking oil from the planned 4 billion ringgit...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Chinese premier urges more power supply to avoid electricity cuts -state media

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for increasing power supply to avoid electricity cuts this summer, state television reported. Li, speaking during a visit to northern China's Hebei province, encouraged companies to step up power generation and release advanced coal production capacity to secure economic activity and livelihoods, China Central Television reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 48% down so far in June -ministry

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by 48% from a year earlier to 907,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 803,000 tonnes of corn, 78,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 17-20 cents, soy down 20-24 cents, wheat down 15-16 cents

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell overnight on Tuesday, pressured by harvest progress in the Southern U.S. Plains and weather forecasts shifting away from hot, dry conditions that could threaten spring wheat. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $10.04 a bushel, its lowest level since April 4. * The European Union's 2022 soft wheat production is forecast to yield 5.76 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 5.89 t/ha forecast last month, according to the European Union's crop monitoring service MARS - 4.7% below the 2021 level and 1.3% below the five-year average. * Egypt needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/23 year, the country's supply minister said. Egypt has added Portugal as a wheat import origin source. * Russia's 2022 wheat crop could reach 89.2 million tonnes, according to Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon, up 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $10.19 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 16-1/2 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat fell 12-1/2 cents to $11.57 a bushel. CORN - Down 17 to 20 cents per bushel * Corn fell overnight as weather forecasts shifted away from extreme heat and dry conditions in the coming weeks, which could alleviate fears of crop stress. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell 2.17%, its biggest daily decline since June 1. * China's corn imports from Ukraine in May plunged to 126,727 tonnes, down sharply from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed, after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cut shipments. China imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. * CBOT July corn was last 17 cents lower at $7.67-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - down 20 to 24 cents per bushel * Soybeans sank overnight as risk premium dissipated amongst calls for less heat and more rain in the coming weeks that should improve growing conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell below its 50-day moving average overnight, dipping to $16.76 a bushel, its lowest since June 1. * Malaysia will abolish subsidies for certain cooking oil products from July 1, its government announced on Tuesday, in what it said was a move to ensure domestic supply and stabilise prices. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 20-3/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

