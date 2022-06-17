ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Brexit chief David Davis says it could take TEN YEARS to sort out border row as EU's Maros Sefcovic claims Protocol is needed to keep Northern Ireland safe from dodgy British goods

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former Brexit chief David Davis has warned it could take ten years to solve the border row over Northern Ireland.

Fresh tensions between Britain and the EU were on display this week after the Government unveiled legislation to override key parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The unilateral move from London prompted Brussels to revive legal action and once again threaten a bitter UK-EU trade war.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic blasted Britain's 'really damaging' and 'politically driven' decision to go it alone in altering post-Brexit border arrangements.

The top Brussels official has also now risked inflaming tensions further by suggesting it is the EU's responsibility to protect the 'public health' of people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Davis, a leading Leave campaigner who became Brexit secretary under ex-prime minister Theresa May, admitted that neither side of the Brexit referendum debate had fully acknowledged the impact of the UK qutting the EU on the island of Ireland.

He also suggested it could take a decade until a permanent solution was found to the border dispute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Kbp_0gDzDg3U00
Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis suggested it could take a decade until a permanent solution was found to the Northern Ireland border dispute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gORnj_0gDzDg3U00
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic blasted Britain's 'really damaging' and 'politically driven' decision to go it alone in altering post-Brexit border arrangements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTPQH_0gDzDg3U00
The Government this week unveiled legislation to unilaterally override key parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol

In an interview with Politico's Westminster Insider podcast, the ex-Cabinet minister accepted that many of the benefits of Brexit had still to be realised.

Arguing the Covid pandemic was largely to blame, Mr Davis said: 'It’s largely recoverable.

'I mean, Ireland’s going to take a long time.

'It’s going to take a decade to get right, I think… maybe I’m wrong about a decade, but it’s going to take years.'

Mr Davis claimed he was 'shut out' of decision-making by 'Remainers' in Number 10 under Mrs May.

He also admitted it was a 'fair criticism' to say neither side of the Brexit debate had forecast 'all the outcomes' for Northern Ireland during the 2016 referendum campaign.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sky News, Mr Sefcovic claimed Boris Johnson's tabling of new legislation to override the Protocol was 'politically driven' but added it was not the EU's role 'to comment on internal politics in the UK'.

He described the a new Bill published this week - which the Government aims to pass into law if negotiations with Brussels on the Protocol continue to stall - as 'really damaging' to trust between the UK and EU.

Mr Sefcovic warned the bloc will 'keep all options on the table' in response to the UK's action - including a trade war with Britain.

And he risked deepening the rift between London and Brussels further by suggesting checks in the Irish Sea are needed to protect Northern Ireland against unsafe goods arriving from Britain.

Asked if the EU would ever establish a trade border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said he was 'absolutely ruling out the hard border'.

But he added that a failure by the UK to continue to not check goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which effectively remains in the EU's single market, would be additional 'illegality' by London.

'We have to make sure that public health not only of the people in the European Union, but also in the people in the Northern Ireland is not under the threat,' he told the Beth Rigby Interviews show.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to deploy new Satan II nuclear missile - which can reach Britain in just three minutes - by the end of 2022

Vladimir Putin has threatened to deploy Russia's new Satan II nuclear missile, which can reach the UK in just three minutes, by the end of 2022. The Russian president has also said the country will also continue to boost its military following damage suffered during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and praised his troops for battling 'like heroes'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia vows retaliation with a 'serious negative impact on Lithuanian population' as Kaliningrad blockade threatens to drag NATO into war and ex-general calls on Putin to send in NUKES

Russia has vowed to retaliate against Lithuania with measures that 'will have a serious negative impact on the Lithuanian population' after the country blocked EU-sanctioned goods from reaching the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Moscow will respond shortly to Lithuania's move to block deliveries...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov denies that WNBA star Brittney Griner is a 'hostage' and insists she's been locked up for 'breaking our laws' after she was 'caught with hashish oil' at Moscow airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the suggestion that the arrest and detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia amounts to political imprisonment. In an exclusive interview with NBC News that aired on Monday, Peskov claimed Griner is only being held captive for breaking the law.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It's disgusting': Joe Rogan slams Justin Trudeau for saying that Canadians do not have the right to own a firearm for self defense

Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his recent comments that Canadians do not have the right to own a firearm for self-defense. On last Tuesday's episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Rogan played a clip of Trudeau's appearance on the podcast 'Pod Save the World,' during an interview with his guest and gun rights activist Colion Noir.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#British#European Commission
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

England's route to Women's Euro 2022 glory: The Lionesses will look to make home advantage count but could be forced to battle past Germany, the Netherlands and Spain to do so... and they need to win Group A to avoid a nightmare route to the final

England will be looking to make home advantage count as they bid for a first Women's European Championships triumph this summer. The Lionesses come into the tournament, which runs from July 6 to July 31, in phenomenal form, still unbeaten since the arrival of manager Sarina Wiegman last year and looking imperious in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Refugee, 27, who fled Taliban aged five becomes Australia's first hijab-wearing senator and vows to represent everyone 'wherever they come from and whatever they believe in'

A 27-year-old refugee who fled the Taliban has become Australia's first hijab-wearing senator. Labor's Fatima Payman was elected to WA's sixth senate seat after election results were finalised on Monday. She is the third youngest Australian senator in history. Union organiser Ms Payman was five years old when her family...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Polio may be spreading in Britain for first time in 40 YEARS: Strain of paralysis-causing virus mutated from vaccine is 'likely' being transmitted in London as health chiefs declare 'national incident'

Polio may be spreading in the UK for the first time in nearly 40 years, health chiefs warned today as they declared a 'national incident'. Officials have found traces of a vaccine-derived version of the virus in sewage samples in parts of London and say it is 'likely' transmitting within the community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

426K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy