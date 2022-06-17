Fulham set to complete £7m Manor Solomon transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk as Marco Silva plans for Premier League return

FULHAM are set to complete the signing of forward Manor Solomon from Shakthar Donetsk.

All sides are hopeful that the £7million deal for the 22-year-old is close to completion as Cottagers boss Marco Silva looks to prepare for life in the Premier League.

Manor Solomon is on the verge on singing for Fulham in a £7m transfer Credit: Getty

Silva has lost star man Fabio Carvalho after the ace agreed a move to Liverpool before the end of the season, meaning the west Londoners needed to add some more firepower following their promotion back to the top flight.

And former Everton and Watford boss Silva is hopeful that Israel international Solomon will do just that.

Solomon had bagged four goals and two assists last season before Ukrainian football was brought to a halt following Russia's invasion of the country.

The winger has six international goals and eight assists in 31 appearances for Israel.

Silva is also confident of hijacking Wolves' move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal midfielder, 26, had looked set to move to Molinuex as a replacement for Ruben Neves, but with his future still unclear Fulham have pounced.

The Championship winners had been linked with a move for Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic but now look set for an upgrade on the Serbian in Palhinha.

Fulham are also keen to bring Liverpool's Neco Williams back on a permanent basis following his loan in west London last season.

The Cottagers are also "trying hard" to land Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, the German's agent has confirmed.

The Cottagers had looked into a deal for former goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, though the Frenchman is set to join London rivals West Ham on a permanent deal following his loan last season.

Asked about a move for Leno, Koukoutrigas told Bild: "Fulham is trying hard to get Bernd."