The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will begin its annual Membership Drive during the Leon County 4th of July Funtier Days event on the Centerville town square on July 4th. Members of the Friends Group will be hosting a booth and will have membership applications on hand as well as T-shirts for sale. Please keep in mind that all items purchased from the Friends Group are tax free.

LEON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO