ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

See Where California Ranks Among Most Fun States In America

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txnAG_0gDz7qEx00
Photo: Getty Images

What makes a state "fun"? Wether you define fun as a night out in the city with friends, or a morning hike at one of the most beautiful parks in the country, this state has it all. Though the topic is subjective, California truly has something for everyone in regards to entertainment no matter what is preferred.

According to a ranked list compiled by Wallet Hub , California is the number one most fun state in America. The state ranked number one overall in terms of entertainment and third in the nation when nightlife was considered. With all factors reviewed, California was given a total score of 63.60.

Here is how Wallet Hub collected the data to find the most fun states in the country :

"We all define '“fun'” a bit differently, and hopefully the place in which we live caters to our personal ideas of entertainment. That’s not always the case, though, which may drive people to live somewhere new. With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita."

For more information regarding each states ranking, visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

The 7 Reasons Why Colorado is the Nation’s 6th ‘Most Fun’ State

There are five other states that are more fun, but there are 44 others that are begging for our spot. Find out why we came in at #6 and who beat us out for the Top 5. If you live in Colorado, you already know that the state rocks when it comes to having fun. Even if you don't, like myself, head up into the mountains to ski, nor hunt, nor fish. This list of 'The Most Fun States of America,' from WalletHub.com thinks that's fine.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Alaska is the most patriotic state in US, new report reveals

Alaska has been named the most patriotic state in the country, according to a new report published by WalletHub.On Monday, the personal finance website reported the findings of a study which assessed each state’s patriotism using 13 different indicators, all of which fell under two categories: military engagement or civic engagement.These indicators, which ranged from comparing a state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, were weighted using a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.Though some states could score higher on some indicators...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
a-z-animals.com

Are There Grizzly Bears in Colorado?

Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Wallet Hub
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Mean YouTuber Says These Are the 10 Worst Towns in Colorado

Come with us now as we take a journey across the Centennial State to hear why this YouTuber hates these 10 towns, so much. This YouTuber, The World According to Briggs, is a man who's visited all of the 50 states and lived in several, because of being in the Military. He posts videos on a wide range of things regarding living in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
892
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy