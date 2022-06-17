Gardening tips 2022 — Expert reveals how to keep squirrels out of garden with simple $4 grocery item

A GARDENER has advised using cayenne pepper to protect your plants and flowers from pests.

Cayenne pepper is widely used in fiery sauces and may be added to dishes to add taste, but they're also an effective pest exterminator, according to experts.

The spice is disliked by critters such as raccoons and squirrels.

If they try to eat pepper-covered leaves from your garden, they're likely to get a shock from the spice.

Squirrel repellents are only a temporary remedy; if you have cherished plants, enclosing them in wire screening or mesh will keep garden pests away for a longer period of time.

Bulk cayenne pepper flakes and powdered cayenne pepper spice may be found at discount retailers.

According to Mike's Backyard Nursery, other scents that deter squirrels include garlic, peppermint, and mothballs.

What is composting?

Composting is an eco-friendly method of disposing of kitchen and yard waste.

It entails the natural conversion of organic waste such as leaves and vegetable scraps into fertilizer.

Because it is high in nutrients, it may be utilized as a soil improver.

Half of American households garden

A study by Scotts Miracle-Gro and Wakefield Research in 2020 found that 55 percent of American households gardened in some way during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Garden Center magazine.

Another 20 percent of American households planned to start gardening in the future.

The study also found that 67 percent of adults were growing or planning to grow edible plants like fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Pots can be too big or small

The experts at Lifehacker shared life-saving tips for any plants that just can’t seem to make it in the long run and revealed that one of the key factors is the size of the pot your plant is in.

“If the pot is too small, your plant’s roots will be constricted, and less soil means less nutrients for it to absorb,” the experts explained.

On the other hand, if your plants die off despite having “plenty of room,” you may accidentally be drowning or starving your plant.

“A pot that’s too big can result in soil that’s too moist, and can make it difficult for the soil to be firmly packed around the roots,” the pros added.

Perennials can last decades

Speaking to Real Simple, Blythe Yost said the secret to garden longevity is picking perennials.

“Plants like peonies and iris will easily live on for 50 years if left undisturbed,” said Yost, who is a landscape architect and CEO and co-founder of landscape design company Tilly.

Meanwhile, other plants, like coreopsis and nepeta, don’t live quite as long, but their lifespans can be lengthened with regular division.

Often, gardeners will choose to plant “showy” annuals that need to be planted again after they’ve died off.

DIY pesticide: plastic forks

As BBQ season approaches, the experts also advise using one everyday kitchen item to improve pest control in your garden.

They said: “If you’ve spotted stray cats, rabbits or mice in your yard, stick a few forks in the ground around their favorite hangout.”

“The sharp tines will deter most small animals, and keep young plants out of harm’s way.”

This comes as The Sun revealed the opinion of experts at Old World Garden Farms who warned of the danger of using harsh chemicals.

DIY pesticide: insecticidal soap

Gardening experts at Bonvilla suggest the use of insecticidal soap as a “non-toxic solution” for spraying plants that are being bothered by bugs.

They advise to mix 1-2 drops of lemon essential oil, 1 tablespoon of pure liquid soap, like castile soap, per 1 quart of water, and to put it in a spray bottle.

However, avoid using dishwashing liquid, as the additives can harm plants, and be ineffective on insects.

They said: “Keep the bottle handy, and use it whenever you need to protect your garden from creepy-crawlers.”

Companion plants that help each other

The experts at Old World Garden Farms suggested growing basil next to tomatoes and pepper plants.

Since basil is a deterrent against tomato hornworms, aphids, and beetles, planting it next to other plants will help protect them too.

The green-thumbed pros suggest planting it “close proximity to tomato and pepper plants,” since it protects them naturally.

“In fact, as an added benefit, basil supposedly even improves the flavor of tomatoes when grown nearby.”

They also suggested growing onions and garlic near cabbage.

“Both onions and garlic are known as an excellent repellent for cabbage moths, worms and loopers, and help keep cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower pest free.”

Plant companions to get rid of pests

Experts at Old World Garden Farms gave one handy tip to avoid using harsh chemicals to remove pests.

Companion planting could be the key to ridding nasty pests from your crops.

“Companion planting has been our number one, go-to method for stopping pests naturally in the garden for the last 5+ years. And has it ever worked wonders!” the experts said.

All you have to do is plant certain plants next to each other to reap the benefits.

“There are some wonderful beneficial relationships when certain plants grow near one another.

Types of plants to prune

The most common types of plants that need to be pruned are:

Hedges

Climbers

Shrubs

The importance of pruning

It’s easy to forget to prune your plants and bushes when your lawn looks dead, but once everything else is in order, it’s important to prune.

The pros at Gardeners’ World explained, “By pruning in summer, you can reap the rewards of better displays from ornamental plants, you’ll also encourage bigger crops from fruit trees and bushes.”

“Removing new summer growth before it turns woody reduces growth-promoting nitrogen, allowing potassium to build up – and more potassium means more flowers and fruit.”

“You’ll also keep plants, such as shrubs, climbers and rambling roses, within bounds and maintain an attractive shape.”

Bad information leads to gardening mistakes

A considerable number of gardening mistakes can be attributed to bad information, according to Chloe Brooks, home gardening expert at Triple Oaks Nursery and Herb Garden in Franklinville, New Jersey.

That doesn’t mean strictly incorrect knowledge – usually, gardeners will take the information they find online and apply it to their circumstances without accounting for their specific climate.

And with weather conditions varying from year to year, it’s risky to take any single regional guide as gospel truth.

Call your local garden center

If you are unsure of how to care for your plants, hop on the phone or online and get in touch with your local garden center, rather than resorting to the internet.

Nursery employees will have an up-to-the-minute understanding of your area’s conditions, and any plant care tips that are unique to your climate and soil.

Calling them with a question or stopping in is totally fine – they want your plants to thrive, too.

Gardening interests spiked during Covid-19

During the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, spikes in interest in gardening were reported by many media outlets, according to The Ecological Society of America (ESA)

The exact reason for the spikes has not been determined, but the ESA reported that the spikes are being investigated further.

Container gardening tips

While gardening in containers is generally easier than doing so in the ground, here are a few important tips to help keep your plants healthy:

Make sure the container has drainage holes

Clean the container before use, wash out soil from previous seasons to avoid disease

Avoid using toxic containers

Place gravel at the bottom of the container to make sure soil doesn’t drain

Advantages of gardening in containers

In addition to saving space, there are several other benefits to gardening in containers:

Can move plants to fit their sunlight needs

Minimizes spread of disease

Less work is involved

It’s cheaper

Can a garden grow in the shade?

While it is difficult to grow a garden in the shade, it is not impossible.

It’s crucial to do some study on the plants you want to put in your garden and how well they’ll do in shaded areas.

Outdoor vegetables that can grow in shade

If you’re looking to grow vegetables in the shade, here are some recommendations:

Swiss chard

Brassicas

Salad leaves

Beetroot

Kohlrabi

Radishes

Carrots

Leeks

Kale

Broad beans

Outdoor plants that can grow without sun

Here are some plants that can grow well in the shade:

Wood spurge, Iris foetidissima

Wood spurge, Euphorbia amygdaloides

Snowdrops, Galanthus nivalis

Winter aconite, Eranthis hyemalis

Bellflower, Campanula lactiflora

Foxglove, Digitalis purpurea

Granny’s bonnet, Aquilegia

Bleeding heart, Lamprocapnos spectabilis

Lungwort, Pulmonaria

Siberian bugloss, Brunnera macrophylla

What to do if garden doesn’t get sun

Preparing the soil for your garden plants is one of the most important things you can do for them since they thrive in well-drained, rich soil.

Purchase low-light soil mixtures from gardening stores and supplement them with compost and slow-release fertilizer.

Plants that thrive in mild or partial shade should also be considered.

There are methods you may do to increase the amount of light in your garden.

Mirrors, for example, can be used to reflect light and heat from the sun.

Alternatively, paint a wall white to allow light to reflect and disperse in many directions.

Will my garden thrive if it doesn’t receive sun?

It’s just as vital to know where to put your plants as it is to know what varieties to cultivate in the first place.

What can be easily cultivated will be significantly influenced by external temps, however, the final location of your chosen vegetables will determine how well they thrive.

Some plants like bright, sunny settings, while others prefer to be in the shade.

Most plants require at least six to eight hours of light every day, but others require as much as 10 or up to 14 hours of light to grow.

Some shade-loving plants may survive with only 3 to 4 hours of sunlight.

Worst flowers for hay fever sufferers

Experts say some of the most problematic flowers for hay fever sufferers are:

Daisies

Baby’s breath

Best flowers for those with hay fever

Chris Bonnett from Gardening Express recommends the following plants for those who suffer from allergies:

Yarrow

Camellia

Geranium

Lobelia

Conifer

How to use sugar on lawn

Expert Jordan Page said you don’t have to be precise and use a spreader, but instead, she recommended using an old juice container with a wide mouth to shake out the sugar.

She advised that you can’t use “too much” sugar, but typically you will want to use a 5-pound bag for every one thousand feet of lawn.

Page also recommended applying sugar several times during your first year of the process to help make up for years of chemical damage.

After applying the sugar, she said to simply wet down your lawn.