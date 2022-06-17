Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions of Americans to get $841 payments in two weeks — see if you qualify

MILLIONS of handicapped and elderly Americans will get the latest round of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in just two weeks.

Every month on the first, the Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes SSI funds.

On July 1, around eight million individuals will get the benefits, which will help handicapped adults and children, as well as seniors over the age of 65.

This year, the typical SSI claimant will get $621 per month in benefits, owing to a 5.9 percent increase in the cost-of-living adjustment.

The maximum monthly payment per person is $841.

In general, the more your income, the lower your SSI payout will be. Individuals can only have $2,000 in assets, but couples can have up to $3,000.

Social Security and SSDI benefits are also paid on the third, fourth, and fifth Wednesdays of each month, depending on your birthdate, although an eligible person cannot receive both payments at the same time.

How many people benefit from Social Security?

Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they’re elderly or disabled.

Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33% of the income of the elderly.

What is the maximum monthly amount?

In 2022, the maximum federal SSI payout for an eligible individual is $841 per month.

The amount is $1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The monthly cost for an essential individual is $421.

States that supplement Social Security

Some types of state supplement payments are administered by the Social Security Administration, but these states are responsible for administering supplement payments:

Some states offer more SSI payments

Some states contribute to the total amount payable to SSI recipients.

That means depending on the state you live in, you may receive a supplemental payment in addition to SSI from the federal government.

The SSI Benefits website shows which states pay a supplement to people who receive SSI.

When were SSI payments established?

Supplemental Security Income payments began in January 1974.

In the 50 states and the District of Columbia, SSI superseded the previous federal-state adult assistance programs.

Each person who qualifies for SSI receives a monthly cash payment based on a statutory federal benefit rate.

Since 1975, these rates have risen by the same amount as OASDI benefit cost-of-living adjustments.

Age 65 was common for retirees in Europe

By the time the US adopted social insurance in 1935, the German system had established the retirement age of 65, the SSA said.

However, when the Committee on Economic Security (CES) advocated age 65 as the Social Security retirement age, this was not a prominent factor.

This judgment was not made on the basis of any intellectual theory or precedent in Europe.

It was essentially pragmatic in nature and derived from two origins.

One was a general comment regarding the predominant retirement ages in the few private pension systems that existed at the time, as well as the 30 state-run old-age pension systems.

How 65 became the retirement age

One popular misconception about the German program is that it adopted the age of 65 as the normal retirement age since Bismarck was 65 years old at the time.

In fact, Germany set the retirement age at 70, and it wasn’t until 27 years later that the age was lowered to 65. Bismarck had been deceased for 18 years at that point.

History of the 65 retirement age

According to SSA, Germany became the first country in the world to implement an old-age social insurance policy in 1889, following Chancellor Otto von Bismarck’s idea.

At Bismarck’s request, Germany’s Emperor, William the First, proposed the proposal in a groundbreaking letter to the German Parliament in 1881.

Earnings and assets are important for SSI

Your wages and assets will determine whether or not you are eligible for SSI.

Individuals must have no more than $2,000 in assets, while couples may have up to $3,000 in assets.

Furthermore, the higher your earnings, the lower your SSI payout.

Social Security origins

According to the SSA, Abraham Epstein coined the term in the United States to describe his organization, the American Association for Social Security.

The Social Security Act of 1935 was originally known as the Economic Security Act, but this name was altered during the bill’s discussion in Congress.

Savings Penalty Elimination Act could expand SSI

The bill would update its rules for asset limits and how much money recipients would be allowed to set aside.

SSI has rigid asset limits that have not been updated since the late 80s.

According to the proposal, individual beneficiaries could be able to have up to $10,000 and couples can have $20,000.

This would give recipients a nice cushion in case of emergencies, without affecting their benefits.

When did Medicare begin?

Although Medicare was signed into law on July 30, 1965, it was not until July 1, 1966, that recipients were permitted to sign up for the program, per SSA.

New federal proposal could lower SSI qualifications

Two Ohio senators introduced a bill that would update the asset limits to Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The Savings Penalty Elimination Act was proposed by Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman and has gained bipartisan support.

How many people receive SSI?

According to the Social Security Administration, about 7.8million people in the United States received SSI payments in July 2021.

The majority, 4.4million people aged eighteen to sixty-four, were seniors, 2.3million were children and teenagers, and 1.1million were children and teens.

Each of these groups’ average monthly benefits differed significantly.

Qualifying for SSI if you get Social Security benefits

Even if you currently get Social Security disability insurance or retirement benefits, you may be eligible for SSI monthly payments.

When you should claim Social Security

You can start claiming at age 62, but this would result in a permanent 30 percent reduction of your benefits.

If your full retirement age is 66, you’ll get 100 percent of your monthly benefit if you start claiming then.

Or if you delay benefits for an additional 12 months, you’ll receive 108 percent while you’ll get 132 percent of the monthly benefit if you wait until 70.

How Social Security is funded, continued

The Social Security Administration (SSA) uses your taxes to pay people who are getting benefits right now.

Any unused money goes to the Social Security trust fund, which pays monthly benefits to you and your family when you start receiving retirement benefits.

How Social Security is funded

Social Security helps retired workers but it also pays benefits to widows, widowers, and children – benefiting more than 64million people in total.

When you work, you pay into Social Security. The money you pay in taxes isn’t held in a personal account for you to use when you get benefits.

What is SSI?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government program that assists persons who are unable to earn enough money on their own.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and those aged 65 and over are eligible.

Individuals with sufficient job experience may be eligible for SSI payments in addition to disability or retirement benefits.

Likewise, individuals receive different amounts depending on their other sources of income and where they live.