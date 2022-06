LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Parish Councilman “AB” Rubin is concerned the safe-haven initiative program is not getting enough awareness. Rubin started the program to reduce youth violence crime during the summer. In the third week of the program, Rubin stresses the importance to the community. “This isn’t just for the misunderstood children in our community. This is for all our children because, as I said, each child in our community is one bad decision away from being a statistic in our community,” said councilman Rubin.

