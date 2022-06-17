ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite LGBTQ Characters in Video Games

 4 days ago

IGN

Apex Legends Mobile's New Update Brings Fan Favorite Character

Apex Legends Mobile has received a new Season 1 update called Cold Snap, which brings a host of improvements, a new character, a new game mode and Battle Pass premium unlocks. The Cold Snap update will add a popular character from the PC and console versions of the game called Loba, who was first introduced to the Apex Legends universe in Season 5.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Rick and Morty Cosplay Brings Snowball's Mech Suit to Life

One awesome Rick and Morty cosplay has gone viral with fans for bringing Snowball's full mech suit to life and honoring one of the series' earliest and most memorable foes! The Adult Swim original animated series is currently getting ready for Season 6 of the series to release later this year (and is hard at work on Season 7 and even Season 8 at the time of this writing), and these new episodes will open up the series to all kinds of wacky new adventures and new foes that the titular duo will have to face. At the same time, it also provides potential opportunities to bring some of the more memorable characters back too.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Lights The Night on Fire With Dabi

My Hero Academia is currently telling the final story of Deku and his friends in the pages of the manga, with the heroes of Class 1-A facing down the full forces of All For One. In both the Final Arc and the War Arc, with the latter set to be adapted this fall via the anime adaptation's sixth season, the nefarious Dabi plays an instrumental role in the plans of the villains and one cosplayer has lit the night on fire with the antagonist Dabi.
COMICS
CNET

Last Call: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Movies, Games and More

Whether you're a bookworm, movie buff or a video game enthusiast, now is a great time to add to your collection. Today is the last day of the massive media sale at Target, which began June 12. Right now when you buy any two books, movies, games or toys, you'll get a third for free. Feel free to mix and match, but the discount will always be applied to the lowest-priced item. You can shop the entire sale selection at the link below. Amazon also appears to have to have matched this offer, so if you're on the hunt for a specific book or movie that you don't see at Target, it's worth checking there as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Highlights Leon, The Champion of Galar

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum make some giant leaps when it comes to accomplishing his dream of becoming one of the greatest trainers in the world, with his biggest obstacle in the form of the Galar Champion Leon. With Ash becoming a part of the Masters 8 and the World Coronation Series ready to begin, one fan has brought the world champion to life with some spot-on Cosplay that takes the look of Leon and brings it into the real world.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Deku a Whole New Look

One surprising My Hero Academia has revealed a whole new kind of look for Izuku Midoriya! As My Hero Academia's Final Act continues in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the anime gets ready to come back with Season 6 later this Fall, all eyes are on Izuku as he tries to navigate his possible new hero future in the face of some incredibly overwhelming odds. The anime and manga are only going to get even more intense for the young hero from this point on, and he's going to go through a lot of changes before it's all over.
COMICS
IGN

Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in bodies of water. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Elder Guardian with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Elder Guardians? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Strays are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn a specific biome. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about Strays with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Strays? Click the links below to jump to…. What Are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gotham Knights will have the biggest Gotham City map of any video game, devs say

Gotham Knights, the upcoming DC superhero game by WB Montreal, will have the biggest version of the Gotham City map in a video game to date, according to the developers. Geoff Ellenor, Gotham Knight’s director, told Game Informer that the game’s map will be a “big place.” It will be bigger than the map seen in Batman: Arkham Knight. He also spoke about how he’s spent his Zoom calls while riding the Batcycle around Gotham, describing this experience as “one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city.”
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is Save Scumming in Video Games and Should You Do It?

Most players don’t give a ton of thought to the save systems in video games. But what happens when there’s more to saving and loading than just recording your progress and picking up later?. If you’ve come across the term “save scumming,” you’ve likely wondered this. Let’s dive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 16's Puppy Has a Name, And He May Be a Party Member

When Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed way back in 2020, a noticeable element was a puppy barking as two of the game’s major characters – Clive and Joshua – meet one another. Veterans of the series will recall that Final Fantasy has a long history with loyal dogs, so what’s the deal with Final Fantasy 16’s extremely cute little pup?
PETS
ComicBook

Sonic Origins Review: Sonic's Best Games Are Back

In 1991, the original Sonic the Hedgehog released on Sega Genesis, giving the platform its first must-own title. Sonic quickly became a global icon, and Sega followed-up the game with several direct sequels and spin-offs. More than 30 years later, Sonic Origins collects several of those games in one package. For fans that grew up during the Sega Genesis era, it's a great way to revisit the old classics, and for newcomers, it shows exactly why Sonic became such a big deal in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conan Exiles - Age of Sorcery Announcement Trailer

Conan Exile's Age of Sorcery launches in Q3 2022. Join members of the development team as they give a breakdown of what you can expect with the upcoming update, which brings sorcery to the game, including updates to the building system, battle pass, and more to the open-world survival game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 16’ won’t be a fully open-world game

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that the game won’t be a fully open-world title. Despite Final Fantasy 15 being an open-world adventure, Yoshida said that Square Enix decided to “avoid” the format for Final Fantasy 16. “To bring a story that feels like it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dark Ride: Skybound's New Horror Comic Reunites the Minds Behind Birthright

Birthright is widely regarded as one of the best comics released through Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. Fans of that series have plenty of reason to be excited by Skybound's latest announcement. Writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrei Bressan and colorist Adriano Lucas are reuniting for a new horror series called Dark Ride.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Anime Protagonist Was Referenced in the Game Two Years Ago

Protagonist David Martinez of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series has been referenced inside Cyberpunk 2077 from its launch day in 2020. As spotted by @Vesn4_ on Twitter (below), a drink called The David Martinez can be purchased from the Afterlife bar in Night City. While that doesn't seem too exciting, fans of the game will know that only legendary figures in the Cyberpunk world get drinks named after them at Afterlife.
COMICS
Distractify

'Fortnite's' Nindo Challenges Let You Follow in Naruto's Footsteps — Here's How to Play

Focus your chakra, practice your hand signs, and get ready to start running while holding your arms up behind you. The Naruto-themed Nindo Challenges are officially live in Fortnite. The crossover-obsessed battle royale game is rolling out another themed event based on the popular ninja shonen anime. These new challenges feature all sorts of rewards based on characters from the series. However, it works a bit differently than most events, leading many to ask how to partake in the challenges.
VIDEO GAMES

