ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix preview: A return to Montreal

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend will see the running of the Canadian Grand Prix as the ninth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. The Canadian race, which calls Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve home, hasn't been on the calendar since 2019 due to Covid restrictions, but thankfully that's all behind us...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Performance Sunday

Danica Patrick was a part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage this weekend. Formula 1 was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the grand prix, while Carlos Sainz finished in second place and Lewis Hamilton took third. Fans were impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire

After a difficult qualifying session for Sergio Perez after he hit the wall in Q2, the Sunday of the Canada Grand Prix didn’t go to plan either as he was forced to retire after what was thought to be gearbox issues after only 8 laps. Now, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has explained what […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton. "Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Gilles Villeneuve
Person
Saint Lawrence
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
motor1.com

Adorably short electric car aims for 0 to 60 mph in under 1.5 seconds

British EV brand McMurtry Automotive is returning to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with its quirky yet adorable fan car. The McMurtry Spéirling made its Goodwood debut in 2021 but it's set to return this year with the aim of conquering the famous hill climb while setting a record in the process.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Grand Prix#Montreal#Notre Dame#Baku City Circuit
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drag Raced Against Ford F-150 Lightning And ICE Trucks

The only three electric pickups currently on sale in the US, the Ford F-150, the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV are also the quickest trucks on the market too. We haven’t experienced the Hummer accelerating, although its performance specs are really impressive, especially given its weight, but we have experienced the other two and they pull so much stronger than any previous ICE truck.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M4 GT4 race car revealed

BMW last week unveiled the new GT4 race car based on the latest generation of its M4 coupe. Like the M4 GT3 race car unveiled last summer, the M4 GT4 has been developed for BMW's customer racing program. The car is priced from 187,000 euros and is available to order for delivery in time for 2023.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1,914-HP Rimac Nevera Is Officially Road-Legal

There are a few names that stand out as pioneers of the automotive world. Karl Benz and Henry Ford were pioneers of the early age of mobility, while more than a hundred years on, Elon Musk's contribution to the automotive world cannot be understated. But while Musk has done much for the shift to electrification, there is another name we'd be remiss not to hold in the highest regard: Mate Rimac. What Musk did for commuter cars, Rimac has done for the hypercar. His contribution has been so vast that Porsche has even merged Bugatti with Rimac and appointed Mate as Bugatti Rimac's CEO. But before we see the first electric Bugatti, Rimac's own mainstream creation has taken the next step towards legendary status, as the first Rimac Nevera has been legally registered for street use.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorAuthority

503-hp BMW M3 Touring revealed ahead of 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW's M3 has finally spawned the M3 Touring that wagon lovers have been waiting decades for. It was revealed on Tuesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., and sadly the speedy longroof isn't headed to the U.S. It makes sense as the U.S. already misses out on the regular BMW 3-Series wagon.
CARS
RideApart

Watch KTM’s Brand New 2022 300 EXC Erzbergrodeo In Action

The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo kicked off this weekend, and it was home to some thrilling enduro action with the best riders in the world competing out on the dirt on some amazing machines. Speaking of amazing machines, KTM's 300 EXC is a pillar of a two-stroke enduro model in Team...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rare Shades Porsche Event Is A Paint-To-Sample Color Spectacle

We hear marketing buzzwords used to describe custom efforts from the factory such as Individual or MSO but the exclusivity afforded by Porsche's er, Exclusive program delivers on promises to be just that. While many legendary factory colors like say, BMW M5 Imola Red or Lamborghini Murcielago Verde Ithaca are often sought after, Porsche does wonders in this area today. We all have that favorite color and the Porsche Exclusive program produces some incredibly rare and unique color schemes to satisfy buyers' dreams. And recently in Canada, the team that puts together the 000 Magazine Porsche publication rounded up a bunch of examples for their Rare Shades spectacle.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy