I’ve been a St. Louis Cardinals fan my entire life, and that’s because of the Cardinals fan I learned the game of baseball from, my dad. My father grew up in central Illinois, about midway between St. Louis and Chicago, so his choice of team allegiance could have gone a few ways, with the Second City’s second team, the White Sox, having the lowest odds of earning his loyalty. I was surprised when I learned my dad actually rooted for the Cubs for a year, but he was in sixth grade at the time, so the folly of youth can explain the error of his ways.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO