ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Stonewall and Drag Brunches: Celebrating PRIDE with Jerry Schmidt and Eric Yoak | Q:LV

wdiy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustan Parker Fields brings PRIDE Month to WDIY with an episode that talks about the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community here in the Lehigh Valley. First he welcomes Jerry...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

The Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health: Celebrating Year One | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna talks with Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of the institute, and all the work that is being done in conjunction with Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Pool Center for Health Analytics to tackle the social determinants of health here in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Parker, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brunch#Lehigh Valley#Pride Month#Wdiy#Lgbtqia#Social#Lv
mainlinetoday.com

Kings Tavern in Coatesville Crafts Delightful Fare in an Elegant Ambiance

Formerly Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville, Kings Tavern expands as a chic dining experience with plans for an event space and more. Phil Ferro and his fiancée, Kate Hussey, are the new sovereigns of the former Mr. E’s Tavern & Fine Food in Coatesville. They’ve rechristened it Kings Tavern after the nearby Kings Highway, one of the oldest Colonial roads in the nation linking Lancaster to Philadelphia.
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Next-of-kin sought for Bethlehem man

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is searching for the next-of-kin for a Bethlehem man. Tam Hung Nguyen was pronounced dead on June 17 at 1:42 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Nguyen died of natural causes, the coroner reports. Anyone with information about Nguyen's next-of-kin is asked to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. Festivities in Rehoboth begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., but may begin before or after depending on sunset time and weather conditions. Fireworks will be launched from South of Rehoboth Avenue, and will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools pushed to declare Diwali a holiday

    A Hindu activist last week praised Brandywine School District as the first in Delaware to close so students could celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Students will be off, but only because that is a day the district designated for parent-teacher conferences. Staff members will be working. In 2023, Diwali falls on a Sunday. But the system ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Times News

33rd annual car show held in Palmerton

The roar of the engines means one thing … the 33rd Annual Pace-Makers Car Show was back at the Palmerton Borough Park the day before Father’s Day. Pace-Makers, when stands for “Palmerton Area Car Enthusiasts, Money Achieved for Kids Engaged in Recreation and Sports,” brings out the best cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles to the park. Terry Costenbader is one of the founding members of the group.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Anniversary: Lehighton couple wed 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Pathroff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 24, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in Jim Thorpe. Mrs. Pathroff is the former Diane Carole Klotz, daughter of the late Dale R. Klotz and Carole (Heydt) Klotz. Mr. Pathroff is the son of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
JamBase

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Dead & Company Night

The Philadelphia Phillies will host Dead & Company Night at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 30. Dead & Company Theme Night Ticket Packages both with and without tickets to the band’s concert at the stadium on July 10 are available for purchase. The first 1,000 fans to purchase...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton School District holds community meeting to discuss elementary school options and facility improvements

The Northampton Area School District met on Thursday, June 16 for a community meeting on the district’s elementary school options and facility improvements. NASD Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik and D’Huy Engineering, Inc. President Arif Fazil led the presentation before opening up the discussion to residents’ questions. Superintendent Kovalchik...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy