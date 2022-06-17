Discovering Coheed And Cambria is like discovering Star Wars, says Claudio Sanchez

Coheed And Cambria leader Claudio Sanchez was delighted when a colleague compared the band’s long-running sci-fi concept to Star Wars .

Just like the Skywalker family saga in George Lucas’ vast movie universe, Coheed And Cambria’s Amory Wars storyline has run through everything they do, including latest album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind .

Sanchez told Guitar World he’d had a “great conversation” with a PR executive, who said: “What does a new Coheed fan look like coming into this, 20 years into our career? It must be something not unlike Star Wars . You’re young, you get into The Force Awakens – only to find out that there's this whole mythos for you to go back and [explore].”

He continued: “I was excited when somebody said that to me, because they got it – for a long time nobody got it. This isn’t just about music; this is about a culture that this band has been trying to develop since 2002, but it was just a hard thing for people to swallow.”

In Vaxis II , criminals Nea and Nostrand escape a prison planet with their newborn child Vaxis. Sanchez eplained: “Their son doesn’t interact with the plane of existence that they’re on, so they think a pharmaceutical could help cure him, but what they don’t understand is that he is actually a highly evolved version of the human species.”

But he argued that listeners didn’t need to follow the storyline: “There’s something that people can latch onto, personally, as opposed to being force-fed this strict concept.”

He added that there was a comparison between his original creations and the band he named after them. “Though it’s very much about our main characters, it’s [also] about Coheed And Cambria. We’ve always been, in my mind, the underdog – the outcast of the scenes that we came up in.

“Standing in front of our audience, no, I don’t feel that way, but sometimes in the periphery there are little things that still ground you – there’s still room to feel that way.”

Vaxis II was released last month. The band tour the UK and Europe later this year.