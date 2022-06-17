New Climate Resiliency Portal

William R. Cross, author of Winslow Homer: American Passage (April 2022), will discuss about the life and work of Winslow Homer, including many surprising new findings about the man behind Homer’s much-loved art and the world in which he lived. This hybrid program will be presented in person in the Museum Learning Center, streamed virtually via Zoom, and recorded for later viewing on the Addison’s website. The talk will be offered from 7:00 to 8:00 pm, and in-person visitors are invited to tour the galleries beginning at 6:30 pm. Copies of Cross’s book will be available for purchase and a book signing with the author will follow the talk. Free and open to the public. Space is limited for the in-person presentation; please register at bit.ly/addisonhomer_inperson. To register for the Zoom presentation, please visit bit.ly/addisonhomer_virtual.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO