Strong faces Wardynski in Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District on June 21, 2022

Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski are running in the Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District on June 21, 2022. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks represented this district for more than a decade. This year, he is running for the U.S. Senate rather than seeking re-election, leaving the seat open. Brooks did not make an endorsement in this race.

Strong earned 45% of the vote in the May 24 primary, followed by Wardynski with 23%. In Alabama, a candidate must receive over 50% of the vote to advance directly to the general election. Since no candidate received a majority on May 24, the top two vote-getters (Strong and Wardynski) advanced to a June 21 runoff election.

Strong is the chairman of the Madison County Commission and has held this position since 2012. He is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) in the Monrovia area. Strong describes himself as “a pro-life Christian who will stand up for the unborn and fight for our Christian values.” He says, “These values are under attack today by those who want to control what we read on social media and what our children are taught in school.” Strong was the first candidate to enter this primary race and has held the lead in polling and fundraising throughout the race.

Wardynski served as the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs under former President Donald Trump (R) from 2019 to 2020. He also served as the superintendent of Huntsville city schools from 2011 to 2016. Wardynski describes himself as “a proud, pro-Trump conservative Republican who answered the call when President Trump asked me to be his Assistant Secretary of the Army.” He says, “I am committed to advancing the America First Agenda. I am not afraid to take on The Swamp and the special interests who fought President Trump at every turn. I will fight Joe Biden when he tries to roll back the progress created under President Trump.”

Major race ratings outlets rate the general election in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District solid/safe Republican, meaning the winner of the runoff is all but certain to win the general election.