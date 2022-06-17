ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Strong faces Wardynski in Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District on June 21, 2022

By Roneka Matheny
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski are running in the Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District on June 21, 2022. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks represented this district for more than a decade. This year, he is running for the U.S. Senate rather than seeking re-election, leaving the seat open. Brooks did not make an endorsement in this race.

Strong earned 45% of the vote in the May 24 primary, followed by Wardynski with 23%. In Alabama, a candidate must receive over 50% of the vote to advance directly to the general election. Since no candidate received a majority on May 24, the top two vote-getters (Strong and Wardynski) advanced to a June 21 runoff election.

Strong is the chairman of the Madison County Commission and has held this position since 2012. He is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) in the Monrovia area. Strong describes himself as “a pro-life Christian who will stand up for the unborn and fight for our Christian values.” He says, “These values are under attack today by those who want to control what we read on social media and what our children are taught in school.” Strong was the first candidate to enter this primary race and has held the lead in polling and fundraising throughout the race.

Wardynski served as the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs under former President Donald Trump (R) from 2019 to 2020. He also served as the superintendent of Huntsville city schools from 2011 to 2016. Wardynski describes himself as “a proud, pro-Trump conservative Republican who answered the call when President Trump asked me to be his Assistant Secretary of the Army.” He says, “I am committed to advancing the America First Agenda. I am not afraid to take on The Swamp and the special interests who fought President Trump at every turn. I will fight Joe Biden when he tries to roll back the progress created under President Trump.”

Major race ratings outlets rate the general election in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District solid/safe Republican, meaning the winner of the runoff is all but certain to win the general election.

wbrc.com

State’s shift of judgeship causes anger for some

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s decision to move a judgeship from Jefferson County to Madison County could wind up in front of a judge. Tiara Hudson won the primary for the seat to replace Clyde Jones, but then the State Judicial Resources Commission voted to move the judgeship to Madison County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
