Royal Man Facing Drug Charges After Execution of Search Warrant

(Graettinger)--The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a minor injury accident that occurred last week in Graettinger. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13th, in the 100 block of North Cameron Avenue in Graettinger. Following an investigation, deputies determined that 85-year-old Rhonda Chrestiansen of Estherville was stopped in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox facing east at the intersection of Olive Street and North Cameron. Chrestiansen left the stop sign heading east and failed to see a northbound 2017 Honda Pilot, driven by 80-year-old James Alger of Spirit Lake. The front of Chrestiansen's vehicle struck the driver's side rear of Alger's vehicle, causing Alger's vehicle to spin and come to rest in the intersection.

PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO