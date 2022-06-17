ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal, IA

Royal Man Facing Drug Charges After Execution of Search Warrant

(Royal)--A Royal man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home in Royal on Wednesday. Members of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa...

Overdose Symptoms Lead To Controlled Substance Charges Against Three Sioux County Juveniles

Maurice, Iowa — Sioux County authorities have filed drug charges against a trio of juveniles after one of the girls was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday night, they received a report from the parents of a 14-year-old who had taken their daughter to Orange City Area Health for a possible overdoes reaction to drugs.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Bar owner near Cylinder arrested on several charges

A bar owner in rural Palo Alto County is facing multiple felony charges as a part of an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies. Sixty-one-year-old Ronald Dean Smith owned and operated Molly Maguire’s Pub from a rural address seven miles east of Emmetsburg, near the town of Cylinder. On Friday, Deputies from the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at the Pub as a part of an investigation that includes the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and the Iowa Department of Revenue.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Palo Alto County Bar Owner Arrested on Multiple Charges

A search warrant executed on a bar has resulted in the arrest of its owner on multiple charges. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed last Friday, June 17th at Molly Maguires Pub as part of an ongoing investigation. Following the search, the establishment’s owner, 61-year-old Ronald Dean Smith was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent sales practice over ten-thousand dollars, sales tax evasion, felon in possession of a firearm, no sales tax permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and licensee supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age. Smith was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail on a 50-thousand dollar bond.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen arrested for car theft

ORANGE CITY—A 16-year-old Orange City female was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent. The arrest stemmed from the juvenile female calling 911 in Cherokee County and admitting she had cut off her probation ankle bracelet and stolen a car in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Former Sheldon woman arrested on warrants

SHELDON—A 23-year-old former Sheldon woman was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday, June 16, on O’Brien County warrants for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court for failure to appear. The arrest of Macaela Morgan King of Ayrshire stemmed...
SHELDON, IA
Pair of Arrests Made Following Requests for Deputy

–Requests for a Deputy led to a pair of arrests in separate incidents late last week across Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a request for a Deputy on Thursday, June 16th in Titonka, just before 1:45 PM. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a brief investigation and arrested 30-year-old Douglas John Roth of Titonka on charges of Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Man arrested for OWI, child endangerment

SHELDON—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, on charges of second-offense operating under the influence, child endangerment, failure to use a child restraint device, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jose Edmundo Lopez-Alvarez...
SHELDON, IA
Hull driver arrested for OWI near Ashton

ASHTON—A 39-year-old Hull man was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Bradley James Kats stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for an equipment violation on 220th Street east of the Pierce Avenue intersection about four miles northeast of Ashton.
ASHTON, IA
Woman arrested for OWI, kids in vehicle

ASHTON—A 35-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, June 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person. The arrest of Kori Kaye Hoting stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup...
ASHTON, IA
Hull teen cited for alcohol in his pickup

SHELDON—A 19-year-old Hull resident was cited about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The citing of Carter James Van Voorst stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Highway 18 on the west side of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Ft. Dodge Woman Facing Charges in Kossuth County Back In Custody

(Algona)--A Fort Dodge woman facing charges in Kossuth County is back in custody after failing to appear at a hearing in early April. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Danyell Freeman was transferred to Kossuth County last Wednesday by Law Enforcement in Humboldt County. Online court records show...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For OWI While Child Is In Vehicle

Lyon County, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman faces criminal charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County late Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, shortly after 5 pm Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding, and allegedly smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle when he approached.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Details Released on Minor Injury Accident in Graettinger

(Graettinger)--The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a minor injury accident that occurred last week in Graettinger. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13th, in the 100 block of North Cameron Avenue in Graettinger. Following an investigation, deputies determined that 85-year-old Rhonda Chrestiansen of Estherville was stopped in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox facing east at the intersection of Olive Street and North Cameron. Chrestiansen left the stop sign heading east and failed to see a northbound 2017 Honda Pilot, driven by 80-year-old James Alger of Spirit Lake. The front of Chrestiansen's vehicle struck the driver's side rear of Alger's vehicle, causing Alger's vehicle to spin and come to rest in the intersection.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
Algona Teen Facing Charges After Suspicious Activity Report in Burt

(Burt)--An Algona teen is facing multiple charges following a report of suspicious activity late Tuesday evening in Burt. Shortly before 11pm Tuesday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of some suspicious activity in Burt. While investigating the report, Deputies located a female subject, identified as 18-year-old Madison Gifford.
ALGONA, IA
Royal Resident Arrested in Connection to Drug Investigation

Authorities in Clay County made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a drug investigation. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at 305 Meadow Street in Royal. During a search of the residence, law enforcement seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The search was executed by the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force.

