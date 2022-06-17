Royal Man Facing Drug Charges After Execution of Search Warrant

A search warrant executed on a bar has resulted in the arrest of its owner on multiple charges. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed last Friday, June 17th at Molly Maguires Pub as part of an ongoing investigation. Following the search, the establishment’s owner, 61-year-old Ronald Dean Smith was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent sales practice over ten-thousand dollars, sales tax evasion, felon in possession of a firearm, no sales tax permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and licensee supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age. Smith was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail on a 50-thousand dollar bond.
Comments / 0