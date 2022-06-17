ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: An Act relative to Lettuce in Tacos; because “a taco without lettuce is not a taco.”

hot967.fm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth grader in Massachusetts named Xavier went to State Representative Orlando Ramos with a...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Tell us: Where do you go for the most decadent ice cream sundae?

Let us know where to visit to satisfy a sweet tooth. An ice cream cone is one thing, but an outrageous sundae is entirely different. Across Massachusetts, we know about the shops and parlors that serve creative, imaginative, over the top desserts, but we want to hear more about them. So readers, tell us, where do you go for the most decadent ice cream sundae?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Sculptor from Hawaii wins 2022 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

HAMPTON, N.H. — The final designs from this year's Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic are standing tall for the world to see. This year's grand winner was a native from Hawaii who also won the people's choice award. Mélineige Beauregard's winning sculpture is called "I am Life." Canada...
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Lettuce#Tacos#Food Drink#State#Wwlp
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

COVID Risk in New England Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WUPE

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Two local men arrested in Connecticut drug bust

Two local men will face charges following a major drug bust on Wednesday in Portland, Connecticut, according to Connecticut State Police. Stephen Carkin, 35, of Foxboro, and David Viengnguene, 40, of Woonsocket, were part of a state police raid at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse at 115 Airline Avenue in Portland.
PORTLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy