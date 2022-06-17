ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 21 Chic Summer Styles From Lulus Are Surprisingly Affordable — All Under $75

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll let you in on one of our best-kept shopping secrets — Lulus. The fashion-forward retailer offers some of the cutest styles around, all at an affordable cost! We’ve scored gorgeous gowns, beautiful bags and stunning shoes that look and feel like designer brands. While Lulus delivers great deals year-round, summer is really its time to shine. From sandals to swimwear to sundresses, the website has a winning selection of warm-weather pieces.

We rounded up 17 of our favorite summer looks under $75 from Lulus. Whether you’re heading to a picnic or a pool party, you’ll be dressed to impressed in these seasonal staples. Shop these budget-friendly finds before they sell out!

1. Simple yet stylish! These vegan leather slide sandals are an everyday essential for summer — just $22 !

2. This ribbed bodycon two-piece set features a scoop neck crop tank and a high-waisted mini skirt with a sultry side slit — just $58 !

3. I own this multi-color print wrap dress , and I absolutely adore it! Perfect for vacation or a beach day — just $50 !

4. Shoppers say they’re “obsessed” with this figure-skimming maxi dress ! Made from soft and stretchy ribbed knit, this flattering frock is the epitome of comfort — just $48 !

5. Paint the town red in this flirty bodycon frock ! Prepare to turn heads on date night in this “sexy and classy” sleeveless dress — just $54 !

6. I’m not sure I’ve ever received more compliments on a tank top in my life. This Free People brami is unbelievably comfortable and flattering (and no bra required!) — just $20 !

7. Ride or (tie) dye! This oversized beige tie-dye scarf with tassels is the perfect cover-up for the beach — just $19 !

8. Orange you glad this swimsuit is on sale? This rust orange ruched one-piece is fashionable and flattering on all body types — just $45 !

9. These clear heels are totally on trend! Available in multiple colors, these comfy shoes look designer — only $35 !

10. Shoppers say that this flattering and comfortable bodycon midi is the “perfect summer dress”! Dress it up or down with sandals or sneakers — just $49 !

11. Did we just discover the perfect summer handbag? This beige woven clutch is big enough to hold all your essentials — just $24 !

12. Every closet needs an LBD, and this one delivers! This little black bodycon dress features stretchy rib knit fabric — just $29 !

13. Shoppers call these high-waisted cutoff shorts the “ perfect summer shorts ”! Distressed and stretchy, these bottoms will add some edge to your warm weather wardrobe — just $39 !

14. Pretend you’re on a tropical island in this floral one-piece ! Business in the front, party in the open back — just $64 !

15. This floral frock is so dreamy! With an off-the-shoulder silhouette, side cutouts and a high slit, it’s the ultimate summer sundress — just $59 !

16. Make a fashion statement in these metallic block heel sandals , featuring a knotted bow. An affordable alternative to the popular Loeffler Randall heels, these shimmering shoes are comfy-chic — just $44 !

17. We’re jumping for joy for this strapless jumpsuit ! The V-neckline and fluttering tier create the illusion of a separate top and bottom — just $68 !

18. Feel fabulous in this flattering twist-front two-piece set ! Mix and match the knotted crop top and midi skirt — just $69 !

19. These preppy striped sandals are seriously stylish! Make a splash at the pool in these comfy slides, also available in neutral colors — just $26 !

20. According to shippers, this halter one-piece is the “sexiest black swimsuit ever!” Take the plunge in the deep V — just $59 !

21. Silky-smooth! This sleeveless satin cowl neck bodysuit is a wardrobe must-have any time of year — just $38 !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

