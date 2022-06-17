Stop Collection Calls

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
Charleston GoodmanBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. Charleston Goodman is a father and son living in Durham, North Carolina. On January 28, 2018, Charleston told his mother, Tammie Goodman, goodbye before he left their home on East Woodcroft Parkway to run errands in Durham.
Five police officials in the northern Chinese city of Tangshan are being investigated over their handling of a vicious attack on a group of women at a restaurant. The provincial discipline commission of Hebei province said the five, including the district head of the Lubei police force, Ma Aijun, were accused of “seriously violating discipline and law”. Hebei province’s public security bureau announced separately on Tuesday that Ma’s deputy, surnamed Li, had been removed from post.
Comments / 0