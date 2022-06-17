ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stop Collection Calls

ezclassifiedads.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing harassed with collector harassment calls? Contact a legal rights...

ezclassifiedads.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Guardian

Chinese police investigated over handling of restaurant attack

Five police officials in the northern Chinese city of Tangshan are being investigated over their handling of a vicious attack on a group of women at a restaurant. The provincial discipline commission of Hebei province said the five, including the district head of the Lubei police force, Ma Aijun, were accused of “seriously violating discipline and law”. Hebei province’s public security bureau announced separately on Tuesday that Ma’s deputy, surnamed Li, had been removed from post.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy