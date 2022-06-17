ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, MA

Rutland celebrates 300th birthday Saturday

The Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTLAND — After many months of planning, Rutland's 300th birthday celebration is finally here. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the town of Rutland will officially kick off its tricentennial celebration on the town common....

www.thelandmark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks. Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25) Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25) JUNE 25. Chicopee - 9:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow. “We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours...
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Rutland, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Rutland, MA
MassLive.com

Nativity School of Worcester gets $100,000+ in donations since Worcester Bishop strips it of Catholic identity for flying Pride, BLM flags

Bishop Robert McManus’ decree prohibiting Nativity School of Worcester from identifying as a “Catholic” school Thursday quickly gained national attention, which in turn attracted a whole new group of donors to the middle school. Since the Bishop issued his decree, Nativity President Thomas McKenney said the school...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers needed to live on Bakers Island, maintain Salem lighthouse property

SALEM – Want to live on a semi-remote island off the coast of Massachusetts for free? There may be an opportunity for you on Salem's Bakers Island. There is an opening for volunteers who want to spend summer 2023 as a lighthouse keeper responsible for maintenance on the property. The Bakers Island lighthouse keeper who is chosen for the position will have to take care of the property and perform some basic maintenance like keeping up trails, painting, and mowing the lawn.The couple that currently holds the position said in a Facebook post they want to spend next summer sailing in Maine.The seasonal position runs from approximately mid-May to mid-September, 2023. Handyman skills are required. Anyone interested can contact Essex Heritage to apply.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee weighs purchase of former MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive for school offices

CHICOPEE — The School Department is considering purchasing the former MassMutual Learning and Conference Center on Memorial Drive for use as its new administration building. The School Committee moved administrators out of the Helen O’Connell Building on 180 Broadway into a leased building at 134 Dulong Circle in August, after determining the repurposed 1894 school was unsafe.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#300th#The New Gazebo Bandstand#Colonial#The Rutland Fire Brigade
worcestermag.com

Wheels are getting in motion for a 'Major' documentary to be made in Worcester

There was a four-day whirlwind of activity May 21-24 as filming took place in Worcester for "The Worcester Whirliwind," a prospective documentary about 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor. Worcester filmmaker Cyrille Vincent's planned 90-minute film on Major Taylor titled "Whirlwind" will include reenactments with a...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thegraftonnews.com

Grafton Historical Society brings back Antiques and Arts Show

GRAFTON -- It was a beautiful day for an antiques fair. It usually is for the Grafton Historical Society. On June 18, dozens of vendors returned to the Common for the Society's first Antiques and Arts Show in two years. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1...
GRAFTON, MA
WCAX

Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man

Vermont State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane. Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife. Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife. CVPH unveils bigger, better adult inpatient psychiatry unit. Updated: 10 hours ago. CVPH...
NEWFANE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy